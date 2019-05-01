Elon Baseball Falls to High Point, 6-2
ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball dropped its non-conference finale on Tuesday night, April 30 as the Phoenix (27-19) fell to High Point 6-2 at Latham Park.
Dean McCarthy fell to 1-2 after giving up the decisive, unearned run on two hits. He struck out a pair in 2.1 innings of relief. Starter Kyle Greenler tallied four punch outs in 3.2 innings. The Georgetown, Mass. native was tagged for two runs on four hits and a walk. Jack Roberts, Adam Spurlin, and Joe Sprake also made appearances.
At the plate, Joe Satterfield batted 2-for-4 and scored a run. Cam Devanney finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run, while Mike Borucki singled in ihs lone at bat as a pinch hitter.
How It Happened: After three scoreless innings, the Panthers (21-19) put two on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. A pair of singles and a groundout put runners in scoring position. Ryan Russell then smacked the first pitch he saw back up the middle for the 2-0 lead. Elon responded with two runs of its own in the home half of the frame. Satterfield got on with a hit up the middle and Devanney followed with a double off the wall in left. Adcock then reached on a throwing error by the HPU shortstop, allowing Satterfield to come around. Devanney then sprinted the final stretch on a Nick Cicci sacrifice fly to center.
The Panthers plated the decisive run in their next go-around. After a single and a hit by pitch, Satterfield charged a bunt and squared up to get the lead runner at third. A bobble on the transfer allowed the guests to load the bases, and a ground out to second scored the runner from third. HPU added to its tally with a solo home run in the seventh and another two runs in the ninth. With runners on first and second, Adcock fielded a hit to right and fired to home. However, the throw was off target as the Panther baserunner came around on the throwing error. A foul out deep down the right-field line then brought in the final run of the game.
Down to its final three outs, Elon put runners on first and second as Adcock drew a base on balls and Borucki singled. However, with one away, HPU’s KJ Wells struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Notes: This was Greenler’s third career start. His 3.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts are both season highs…With the win, HPU takes both games in the home-and-home series. Elon is still up 127-88 all-time, though…Devanney extended his hit streak to 14 games and his reached base streak to 19 games. The hit streak is Elon’s longest of the season.
On Deck: Elon is on the road this weekend as the team travels to Hempstead, N.Y. for a CAA series at Hofstra. Game One is schedule for a 3 p.m. start this Friday, May 3 from University Field. Game Two and Three are schedule for 1 p.m. opening pitches on Saturday and Sunday.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.