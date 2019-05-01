Elon Baseball Falls to High Point, 6-2

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball dropped its non-conference finale on Tuesday night, April 30 as the Phoenix (27-19) fell to High Point 6-2 at Latham Park.

Dean McCarthy fell to 1-2 after giving up the decisive, unearned run on two hits. He struck out a pair in 2.1 innings of relief. Starter Kyle Greenler tallied four punch outs in 3.2 innings. The Georgetown, Mass. native was tagged for two runs on four hits and a walk. Jack Roberts, Adam Spurlin, and Joe Sprake also made appearances.

At the plate, Joe Satterfield batted 2-for-4 and scored a run. Cam Devanney finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run, while Mike Borucki singled in ihs lone at bat as a pinch hitter.

How It Happened: After three scoreless innings, the Panthers (21-19) put two on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. A pair of singles and a groundout put runners in scoring position. Ryan Russell then smacked the first pitch he saw back up the middle for the 2-0 lead. Elon responded with two runs of its own in the home half of the frame. Satterfield got on with a hit up the middle and Devanney followed with a double off the wall in left. Adcock then reached on a throwing error by the HPU shortstop, allowing Satterfield to come around. Devanney then sprinted the final stretch on a Nick Cicci sacrifice fly to center.

The Panthers plated the decisive run in their next go-around. After a single and a hit by pitch, Satterfield charged a bunt and squared up to get the lead runner at third. A bobble on the transfer allowed the guests to load the bases, and a ground out to second scored the runner from third. HPU added to its tally with a solo home run in the seventh and another two runs in the ninth. With runners on first and second, Adcock fielded a hit to right and fired to home. However, the throw was off target as the Panther baserunner came around on the throwing error. A foul out deep down the right-field line then brought in the final run of the game.

Down to its final three outs, Elon put runners on first and second as Adcock drew a base on balls and Borucki singled. However, with one away, HPU’s KJ Wells struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Notes: This was Greenler’s third career start. His 3.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts are both season highs…With the win, HPU takes both games in the home-and-home series. Elon is still up 127-88 all-time, though…Devanney extended his hit streak to 14 games and his reached base streak to 19 games. The hit streak is Elon’s longest of the season.

On Deck: Elon is on the road this weekend as the team travels to Hempstead, N.Y. for a CAA series at Hofstra. Game One is schedule for a 3 p.m. start this Friday, May 3 from University Field. Game Two and Three are schedule for 1 p.m. opening pitches on Saturday and Sunday.