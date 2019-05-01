Elon’s Harwood Named CAA Golfer of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association announced its 2019 men’s golf honors on Wednesday, May 1, and Elon University men’s golfer William Harwood has been named the Golfer of the Year, as selected by the league’s nine head coaches. He is the first Elon men’s golfer to earn the distinction.

“I’m so happy and proud of William,” said head coach Don Hill. “He’s played consistently throughout the year and his hard work and dedication to improving his game has paid off. William is a great representative of our program and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

At the CAA Men’s Championship on April 19-21, the junior out of Columbia, S.C. was one of four players to compete in a playoff after tying for first with a two-over par 215. Harwood went one-over on the day to finish tied for second and earn All-Tournament Team honors. He totaled eight birdies with 36 pars in the championship and helped the Phoenix to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

In the regular season, he turned in five top-10 finishes, with four of them in the top five. He was named Golfer of the Week on Oct. 17 after capturing the individual title at the Fourth Annual Phoenix Invitational on Oct. 15-16. Tied with Temple’s Trey Wren at 135 through day one, Harwood went three-under in the final round to finish with a 10-under 203 for the tournament. Harwood also tied for fifth at the Kennesaw State Pinetree Intercollegiate on Oct. 22-23 to wrap up the fall season. He was the top finisher for the maroon and gold as the junior parred the final day to finish with a minus-three 213.

During the spring, he tied for third at the USF Invitational on March 11-12 as he carded a one-under 71 round two and a three-under 69 in round three. The finish helped the Phoenix tie for second in the team standings.

Through 29 rounds played this season, he was one of three CAA golfers to post an average score under 72.

2019 All-CAA Men’s Golf Teams

First Team

Hunter Dunagan, Charleston

William Harwood, Elon

Nacho Montero, James Madison

Segundo Oliva Pinto, UNCW

Logan Sowell, Charleston

Second Team

Walker Cress, James Madison

David Hicks, William & Mary

Michael Sass, Charleston

Connor Schmidt, Drexel

Ben Tucker, James Madison

CAA Men’s Golfer of the Year: William Harwood, Elon

CAA Men’s Golf Rookie of the Year: Segundo Oliva Pinto, UNCW

CAA Men’s Golf Coach of the Year: Daniel Bowden, UNCW