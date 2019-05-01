Northwest Guilford High School appoints Mike Everett as new head girls basketball coach

Northwest Guilford High School has appointed Mike Everett to lead the Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball program.

Mike has been the head assistant coach for the highly successful girls program under head coach Darlene Joyner for the past three years, helping lead the program to three conference championships, two NCHSAA regional championships and two NCHSAA state championships.

Mike is a Greensboro native and was a standout basketball player at Western Guilford High School and High Point University before he began his coaching career in 1986 as an assistant under coach Jerry Steele at High Point University. He then transitioned to high school coaching and has served as the head boys coach at Western Guilford High School (1993-1996), Scotland County High School (1996-2002), Southeast Guilford High School (2002-2004), and Northwest Guilford High School (2004-2008).

Mike is currently on the teaching staff at Northwest High as a Physical Education teacher. In addition to teaching and coaching basketball at Northwest, he is currently the head softball coach and has served as an assistant baseball coach.

Courtesy John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School