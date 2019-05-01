Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(5/1/19)

Baseball Finals Tonight:

A Game of the Day for you:Northern Guilford 3, Western Alamance 2

NG(17-6)….See ROCK-Morehead score below…..

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 - - NGHS 1 0 2 0 0 0 - 3 - -

Southeast Guilford 4, Asheboro 0

WP:Brandon Wallace/LP:Tatum Marsh…SEG with Jenkins-Cowart, King and Foucek with RBI…Rhem from SEG with 2 hits and Wallace with 1 hit…..Rhem with 3 Quality at Bats and King with 2 Quality at Bats for SEG….

Wallace with 11 K’s and 16 First-pitch strikes…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ASHB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 STHG 0 0 1 1 2 0 X 4 7 0

Southwestern Randolph 6, Southern Alamance 3

**********Southeast Guilford vs. Southwestern Randolph for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Championship on Thursday night at 7pm at Southeast Guilford High School…**********

Western Guilford 5, North Forsyth 0

WP:Clay Dilday/LP:Tristan Vanhoy

WG:Nathan Fury – Triple/Trevor Glisson – Triple w/RBI