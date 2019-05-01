Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(5/1/19)
Baseball Finals Tonight:
A Game of the Day for you:Northern Guilford 3, Western Alamance 2
NG(17-6)….See ROCK-Morehead score below…..
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 - - NGHS 1 0 2 0 0 0 - 3 - -
Southeast Guilford 4, Asheboro 0
WP:Brandon Wallace/LP:Tatum Marsh…SEG with Jenkins-Cowart, King and Foucek with RBI…Rhem from SEG with 2 hits and Wallace with 1 hit…..Rhem with 3 Quality at Bats and King with 2 Quality at Bats for SEG….
Wallace with 11 K’s and 16 First-pitch strikes…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ASHB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 STHG 0 0 1 1 2 0 X 4 7 0
Southwestern Randolph 6, Southern Alamance 3
**********Southeast Guilford vs. Southwestern Randolph for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Championship on Thursday night at 7pm at Southeast Guilford High School…**********
Western Guilford 5, North Forsyth 0
WP:Clay Dilday/LP:Tristan Vanhoy
WG:Nathan Fury – Triple/Trevor Glisson – Triple w/RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E North Forsyth Varsity 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 Western Varsity 2019 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 5 7 3 Western Varsity 2019AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury LF 3 2 2 0 > #7 Clay Dilday P 3 1 2 1 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 3 0 0 0 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 2 1 1 1 5 #6 Jake Sindahl 2B 2 0 1 2 6 #2 Josh Nichols SS 2 0 1 0 7 #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 3 0 0 0 8 #9 Josh Turner RF 3 0 0 0 9 #3 Steven Marra 1 0 0 0 #5 Nick Thompson CF 2 0 0 0 #18 Keaton Mathes 0 1 0 0
North Forsyth VarsityAB R H RBI > #15 Joe Harrison SS 3 0 0 0 2 #5 Josh Reynolds CF 3 0 0 0 3 #8 Matthew Wall RF 3 0 0 0 4 #9 Triston Vanhoy 3B 3 0 2 0 5 #12 Jason Winn C 3 0 1 0 6 #4 Keith Sherard 2B 2 0 0 0 7 #14 Mac Jobe DH 3 0 0 0 8 #10 Jared Barnes 1B 3 0 0 0 9 #6 Torey Wilson LF 3 0 0 0
Davie County 8, East Forsyth 4
Robinson, Isaac, and Sobota with 2 hits each for East Forsyth...Isaac with 4 Quality at Bats for EF/Evans with 3 QAB's for EF...Evans with 2 BB's/May and Issac with 1 BB each...1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 4 10 1 DAV 1 3 3 0 0 1 X 8 9 0
Rockingham County 4, Morehead 31 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Morehead 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 - - RCHS 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 - -
Chatham Central 1, Cornerstone Charter 01 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CCA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Chatham Central 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 1 0
Forsyth Country Day 17, Westchester Country Day 51 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCDHS 0 0 2 0 3 - - 5 - - FCDHS 9 5 3 0 - - - 17 - -
Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Rome Braves 3
Softball Tonight:
Southern Alamamce 5, Asheboro 1
Mid Piedmont 3A Varsity Softball Semifinals game Asheboro vs Southern Alamance
from Brandy Martin with Southern Alamance softball:
An early lead helped Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity defeat Asheboro 5-1 on Wednesday. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity scored on a single by Abi Stuart in the first inning, a single by Lauren Staley in the first inning, a single by Emily Byrd in the first inning, and a single by Stuart in the second inning.
Isley Duggins led the Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity to victory in the pitcher's circle. She lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out 12 and walking one.
Thompson took the loss for Asheboro . She went six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits.
Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity racked up nine hits in the game. Stuart and Staley each managed multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Staley and Stuart each managed two hits to lead Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field. Stuart had the most chances in the field with 12.
Asheboro had seven hits in the game. Dunn and Cox each racked up multiple hits for Asheboro . Asheboro didn't commit a single error in the field. Dunn had six chances in the field, the most on the team.
**Conference Championship game will be held tomorrow at Southwestern Randolph at 7pm
Baseball Today/Tonight:
West Forsyth(16-8) vs. WS Reagan(18-4) at Davie County HS 7:30pm(Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Semifinals)...No Score has been Reported from this game...
Softball Today/Tonight:
Eastern Guilford(8-10) vs. Southwestern Randolph(14-4) at 5:00 pm at SW Randolph(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Softball Tournament Semifinals)...No Score has been Reported on this Game....
