Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(5/1/19)

Posted by Andy Durham on May 1, 2019

Baseball Finals Tonight:
A Game of the Day for you:Northern Guilford 3, Western Alamance 2
NG(17-6)….See ROCK-Morehead score below…..

                        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
Western Alamance	0	0	0	1	1	0	0	2	-	-
NGHS	                1	0	2	0	0	0	-	3	-	-

Southeast Guilford 4, Asheboro 0
WP:Brandon Wallace/LP:Tatum Marsh…SEG with Jenkins-Cowart, King and Foucek with RBI…Rhem from SEG with 2 hits and Wallace with 1 hit…..Rhem with 3 Quality at Bats and King with 2 Quality at Bats for SEG….
Wallace with 11 K’s and 16 First-pitch strikes…

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
ASHB	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	2	1
STHG	0	0	1	1	2	0	X	4	7	0

Southwestern Randolph 6, Southern Alamance 3
**********Southeast Guilford vs. Southwestern Randolph for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Championship on Thursday night at 7pm at Southeast Guilford High School…**********

Western Guilford 5, North Forsyth 0
WP:Clay Dilday/LP:Tristan Vanhoy
WG:Nathan Fury – Triple/Trevor Glisson – Triple w/RBI

                        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	8	9	 	R	H	E
North Forsyth Varsity
                        0	0	0	0	0	0	0			 	0	3	1
Western Varsity 2019
                        3	0	2	0	0	0	-			 	5	7	3

Western Varsity 2019
 
	                        AB	R	H	RBI
1 #16 Nathan Fury	LF	3	2	2	0
> #7 Clay Dilday	P	3	1	2	1
3 #17 Caleb Carden	C	3	0	0	0
4 #14 Trevor Glisson	1B	2	1	1	1
5 #6 Jake Sindahl	2B	2	0	1	2
6 #2 Josh Nichols	SS	2	0	1	0
7 #15 Robbie Boyd	3B	3	0	0	0
8 #9 Josh Turner	RF	3	0	0	0
9 #3 Steven Marra		1	0	0	0
   #5 Nick Thompson	CF	2	0	0	0
   #18 Keaton Mathes		0	1	0	0



North Forsyth Varsity


 	                        AB	R	H	RBI
> #15 Joe Harrison	SS	3	0	0	0
2 #5 Josh Reynolds	CF	3	0	0	0
3 #8 Matthew Wall	RF	3	0	0	0
4 #9 Triston Vanhoy	3B	3	0	2	0
5 #12 Jason Winn	C	3	0	1	0
6 #4 Keith Sherard	2B	2	0	0	0
7 #14 Mac Jobe	DH	3	0	0	0
8 #10 Jared Barnes	1B	3	0	0	0
9 #6 Torey Wilson	LF	3	0	0	0



Davie County 8, East Forsyth 4

Robinson, Isaac, and Sobota with 2 hits each for East Forsyth...Isaac with 4 Quality at Bats for EF/Evans with 3 QAB's for EF...Evans with 2 BB's/May and Issac with 1 BB each...


        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
ESTF	0	1	1	0	0	2	0	4	10	1
DAV	1	3	3	0	0	1	X	8	9	0



Rockingham County 4, Morehead 3


                1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
Morehead	0	1	0	0	0	0	2	3	-	-
RCHS	        1	2	0	0	0	0	1	4	-	-



Chatham Central 1, Cornerstone Charter 0


                1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
CCA	        0	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	2	2
Chatham Central	0	0	0	1	0	0	-	1	1	0



Forsyth Country Day 17, Westchester Country Day 5


        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
WCDHS	0	0	2	0	3	-	-	5	-	-
FCDHS	9	5	3	0	-	-	-	17	-	-



Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Rome Braves 3


Softball Tonight:

Southern Alamamce 5, Asheboro 1

Mid Piedmont 3A Varsity Softball Semifinals game Asheboro vs Southern Alamance

from Brandy Martin with Southern Alamance softball:

An early lead helped Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity defeat Asheboro  5-1 on Wednesday.  Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity scored on a single by Abi Stuart in the first inning, a single by Lauren Staley in the first inning, a single by Emily Byrd in the first inning, and a single by Stuart in the second inning.


Isley Duggins led the Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity to victory in the pitcher's circle. She lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out 12 and walking one.


Thompson took the loss for Asheboro . She went six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits.


Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity racked up nine hits in the game.  Stuart and Staley each managed multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity.  Staley and Stuart each managed two hits to lead Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity.  Southern Alamance Patriots  Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field. Stuart had the most chances in the field with 12.


Asheboro  had seven hits in the game.  Dunn and Cox each racked up multiple hits for Asheboro .  Asheboro  didn't commit a single error in the field. Dunn had  six chances in the field, the most on the team.


**Conference Championship game will be held tomorrow at Southwestern Randolph at 7pm


Baseball Today/Tonight:

West Forsyth(16-8) vs. WS Reagan(18-4) at Davie County HS 7:30pm(Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Semifinals)...No Score has been Reported from this game...


Softball Today/Tonight:

Eastern Guilford(8-10) vs. Southwestern Randolph(14-4) at 5:00 pm at SW Randolph(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Softball Tournament Semifinals)...No Score has been Reported on this Game....

			
