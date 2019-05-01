Page Women Soccer win Metro 4-A Title
Tatum Neff scores both goals and Chela Parris adds an assist as the Pirates defeated High Point Central 2-0 in a tough road battle.
The Page Pirates take on Grimsley tonight at home in their conference finale.
