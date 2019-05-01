Schrage Inks McIntosh as First Signee for 2019 Elon Men’s Basketball Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced the addition of Hunter McIntosh to his first recruiting class with the program on Wednesday, May 1.

McIntosh will enter the Elon program for the 2019-20 season. He is the first addition to Schrage’s first recruiting class at Elon. McIntosh joins the squad from the Greater Atlanta Christian School, where he was coached by head coach David Eaton.

“It is an honor to announce Hunter as our first signee as a staff here at Elon,” said Schrage. “For him to jump on board right away and believe in our vision for him and our program means a lot, especially as a point guard too. He has a tremendous feel for the position, loves to compete, and makes his teammates better. His outstanding character and high standards for everything he represents, plus his love for the game, is exactly what we want and prioritize in our program. He has been a part of a great school and community in Atlanta and supported by great coaches and a special family. We look forward to him helping lead us to a lot of success here as we continue to grow. Please welcome Hunter and his parents – Steven and Myrna – to our university and basketball family.”

Hunter McIntosh – 6-3 – 180 – Guard – Snellville, Ga. – Greater Atlanta Christian School

• Named the Atlanta Journal Constitution 3A Player of the Year (2017-18)

• Selected to the 2017-18 All-USA Today Georgia Second Team

• Two-time All-State First Team 3A selection (2017-19)

• Two-time Gwinnett County First Team selection (2017-19)

• Four-year varsity letterman in high school at the Greater Atlanta Christian School

• Averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game at GAC

• Scored 1,906 career points, which ranks second all-time in school history

• Finished his career as the program’s all-time three-point leader with 256 career triples

• Shot the ball 45% from three-point range during his career

• Led Greater Atlanta Christian School to a 2017-18 3A State Championship

• Guided GAC to back-to-back region Regular Season Championships (2017-19)

• Played AAU for Game Elite under head coach Chris Williams

• Competed in the Adidas Gauntlet Series

• Chose Elon after re-opening his recruitment

• Was originally committed to Tulane