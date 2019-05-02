Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(5/2/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are the Conference Championship Games

Training is going on now at Carolina Acceleration and remember, “Hard Work Pays Off”….That’s Carolina Acceleration and Carmine Pagano….

Baseball Today:

Vandalia Christian School(3-8) at Greensboro Day School(10-8) 4:30pm

Caldwell Academy(9-8) at Calvary Day School(3-12) 4:30pm

Grace Christian Academy(9-5) at High Point Christian Academy(20-3) 5pm

Rockingham County(18-5) at Northern Guilford(17-6) 6pm(Mid-State 3-A Conference Championship)

Page(13-5) at Northwest Guilford(17-6) 7pm(Metro 4-A Conference Championship)

Southwestern Randolph(16-6) at Southeast Guilford(18-6) 7pm(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship)

FRIDAY

*****Southwest Guilford(18-6) vs. Western Guilford(17-5) 7pm(Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship)*****

Game at North Forsyth High School

Softball Today:

High Point Christian Academy((2-10) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-7) 5pm

High Point Central(13-6) at Northwest Guilford(18-3) 7pm(Metro 4-A Conference Championship)

FRIDAY

*****Southwest Guilford(15-6) vs. WS Parkland(15-8) 7pm(Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship)*****

Game at North Forsyth High School