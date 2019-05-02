Elon Phoenix Set to Host CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team is set to host the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships this weekend, May 3-4, at its home facility at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex. Events for the meet is set to begin on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

Follow the Action

Keep up with the action of the meet via live results by going to the women’s track and field schedule page at elonphoenix.com. Other updates of the meet will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonXCTF. A full recap of the day will be posted on elonphoenix.com following the conclusion of the meet.

Meet Info

Elon welcomes seven other teams on the women’s side and three for the men for this weekend’s CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex. This is the second time that the Phoenix will host the CAA Championships, with the first coming in 2016 with Elon earning its second straight league championship.

Northeastern comes into the meet as the defending league champion in both the men and women. The Huskies edged out the Phoenix by 1.5 points at year’s CAA Championship meet as Elon finished as the runner-up for the second straight year.

Elon at the CAA Championships

Since joining the CAA in 2015, Elon has finished no lower than second at the league championship meet. The Phoenix was last crowned CAA champions in 2016 at its home track and successfully defended its first-ever conference championship from 2015. The Phoenix has also won 20 individual CAA event titles since 2015.

Last Time Out

The majority of the Phoenix last competed at the Duke Invitational on Saturday, April 20. Alex Tudor had a wind-aided leap of 5.96m in the long jump, finishing fourth overall in the event. She also finished 13th in the triple jump with a mark of 11.75m.

In the shot put, Kristine Strazdite was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 13.45m. Skylar Barthelmes was ninth in the event with her mark of 13.04m. Strazdite was the top finisher for the Phoenix in the discus with a toss of 44.92m. Kathleen Collins also garnered a top-10 marking with her throw of 43.88m.

Barthelmes threw a mark of 50.53m in the hammer throw and was 13th overall. Autumn Cope threw a mark of 38.59m in the javelin and was eighth overall. Her throw also moved her in the program’s top-five performance list.

Lauren Brzozowski was fifth in the 200-meters with her time of 24.56. Jordan Haywood was 18th with a time of 25.03. Brzozowski was 12th in the 400-meters with a time of 55.75 while Katie Arbogast was 18th at her time of 56.40.

In the 800-meters, Natacha Savioz was fifth with a time of 2:10.06. Chelsea Smith was 17th overall with her time of 2:12.59. Melissa Anastasakis was 13th overall with a time of 4:32.80 in the 1,500-meters with Chelsea Smith finishing 17th with a time of 4:34.65.

Coralea Geraniotis was 10th in the 5,000-meters Invitational with a time of 16:55.20 while Bridget Kanaley was the top runner for Elon in the regular 5,000-meters with her time of 18:14.90.

Events to Watch this Weekend

• 800-meters: Natacha Savioz was an All-CAA performer in the 800-meters a year ago and has posted the second-fastest time in school history in the event this season with a 2:09.35.

• 1,500-meters: The Phoenix returns CAA champion Melissa Anastasakis in the 1,500-meters. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native currently has the top time this season in the event with a time of 4:26.73. Chelsea Smith is also in the top-five of the CAA performance list.

• 5,000-meters: Coralea Geraniotis earned one of her two titles at last year’s meet with her win in the 5,000-meters and hold the fastest-time in the race this season on the CAA performance list at 16:55.20. Geraniotis also won the 10,000-meters at last year’s CAA meet.

Long Jump: Tudor heads into the CAA meet with the No. 1 jump in the long jump on the league’s performance list with her jump at Duke. She also is third this season in the CAA in the triple jump at 39′ 8.75″ (12.11m).

400-meters: Elon has a pair of top-five performers in the 400-meters in Lauren Brzozowski and Katie Arbogast. Brzozowski sits third on the CAA performance list with her time of 55.69 while Arbogast is fourth at 55.65.

On Deck

Selected members of the Phoenix will compete at the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Outdoor Championships next weekend, May 10-11, for a last chance to qualify for the NCAA East Preliminaries.