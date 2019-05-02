Elon Softball Travels to Hofstra for Final Regular Season Road Trip

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team heads out on its final road trip of the regular season as the Phoenix travels to Hempstead, N.Y., for a three-game Colonial Athletic Association series at Hofstra on May 3-4. The series begins with a doubleheader on Friday at 12 p.m. followed with the finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Inside the Series: Hofstra (Hofstra leads 10-2)

Elon will make its third ever trip to Hofstra this weekend with each visit coming as CAA opponents. The Pride hold a 10-2 all-time series advantage over the Phoenix and have won six straight including a sweep last season at Elon. The Phoenix’s last overall win over the Pride came in 2016 and its lone win at Hofstra was in 2015.

Last Time Out

Elon is coming off its fifth straight CAA series win in its final home series versus Towson last weekend, April 27-28. The Phoenix took two out of three against the Tigers including a 3-1 win in the finale on Sunday on the team’s Senior Day.

CAA Softball Tournament

The Phoenix’s win over the Tigers on Sunday clinched Elon a spot for the upcoming 2019 CAA Tournament hosted at James Madison starting on May 8. Elon will return to the CAA postseason for the first time since 2016 and can clinch the No. 2 seed for the league tournament with a win or a Drexel loss this weekend.

Around the Horn

• The Phoenix is 29-18-1 on the season and 11-7 overall in the CAA standings. Elon surpassed its 24-win total from last season and will look for its third 30-win campaign in the past five past seasons.

• This season marks the 30th season of Elon softball during its fastpitch era and the 20th at the Division I level.

• As a team, Elon is hitting .263 overall on the year with 226 runs scored, 84 doubles, 38 home runs and 199 RBI. The Phoenix is in the top-five of the Colonial Athletic Association in slugging percentage (.432), on-base percentage (.358), runs scored (226), doubles (84), home runs (38), RBI (199) and walks (166).

• As a team, the Phoenix ranks 8th overall in the nation and first in the CAA in doubles per game at 1.75.

• With its 38 home runs so far this season, the Phoenix has posted its highest single-season total since 2014. Elon currently sits on 199 RBI and can surpass the 200 RBI mark for the second time in the past eight seasons.

• Elon has also welcomed the recent power surge of senior Callie Horn and junior Morgan Reich with the long ball. After being homerless in their careers combined coming into the season, both players have combined nine home runs this season.

• Ally Repko leads the CAA in walks with 38 and is also 15th in the country in walks per game at 0.79. The sophomore is tied for the team-lead in home runs with eight along with Megan White and leads the team in RBI with 25.

• White leads the Phoenix with her .337 average on the year and her seven home runs. Since becoming a full-time starter versus Campbell on March 27, the freshman has batted .396 with seven homers, 20 RBI and four doubles in the past 17 games.

• All seven of the Phoenix’s active freshmen has seen time early in the season. Six of those players have had their number called in the lineup with five starting at least 20 out of the 45 games this season.

• In the circle, Elon has posted a 3.83 ERA in 317.2 innings of action. The Phoenix has also struck out 137 batters compared to 156 walks.

• Redshirt junior Abby Barker paces the team with her 16-6 record with a 2.66 ERA in 137.0 innings of action. Her 16 wins are ranked tied for second in the CAA and are tied for the seven-most in a single-season for Elon.

• Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock surpassed her 200th career win on March 29, against UNCW. The feat helped Bocock become the third coach in school history with 200 or more wins.

• In the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll, the Phoenix was tabbed to finish sixth by the league’s head coaches.

Scouting Hofstra (20-25, 7-11 CAA)

Hofstra comes into the series with a 20-25 ledger and a 7-11 mark in the CAA after its series setback at UNCW last weekend. The Pride are currently in a three-way tie for fifth in the league standings as Hofstra will look to clinch a spot for the remaining three open spots for the five-team field at the CAA Tournament this weekend.

The Pride are hitting .307 as a team with four players hitting better than .300 or better. Freshman Meghan Giordano paces the squad with her .390 average, 10 home runs and 53 RBI. She has also legged out 12 doubles. In the circle, Hofstra has posted a 5.17 team ERA in 288.2 innings with 146 strikeouts. Freshman Maddie Burns has posted a 13-12 record with a 3.78 ERA in 166.2 innings.

On Deck

Elon travels to Harrisonburg, Va., for the 2019 CAA Tournament starting on May 8.