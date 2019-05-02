GBC Prep Stars 17U Summer Showcase Team has openings

GBC PREP STARS 17U SUMMER SHOWCASE TEAM

1-2 spots remain for this summer. Looking for varsity level experience not just in the 17u age bracket. So if you’re a varsity level freshman or sophomore looking for a team you will be considered.

What we offer:

5-6 tournament schedule. (Nothing the week of 4th of July)

10-12 practices on a college field, run with college coaches, ex-college and college players focusing on development and preparation for the college level. (TUESDAY and THURSDAY mornings)

12 STRENGTH AND CONDITION WORKOUT SESSIONS held at Carolina Acceleration Sports Training in Greensboro run by Carmine Pagano CSCS. (MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY mornings)

If interested or want pricing and additional information call Carmine Pagano 336-675-3092.

Carmine Pagano CSCS

Carolina Acceleration Sports Training

cpagano@carolinaacceleration.com

www.carolinaacceleration.com