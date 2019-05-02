HPU Track & Field: Facey Tallies Record-Setting Mark In Liberty Twilight

*** Men’s & Women’s recaps included ***

Women’s Track: Facey Tallies Record-Setting Mark In Liberty Twilight

LYNCHBURG, VA. – High Point University women’s track and field embarked upon its final regular season competition of 2019 this midweek, with freshman Nyile Facey securing a program record in the Liberty Twilight 100m hurdles.

“The 100m hurdle race was a highlight while our male vaulters did a nice job as well,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. It’s time to rest up and try to get as healthy as we can be, and get prepared for conference championships.”

Facey opened things up for High Point on the track this Wednesday and did not disappoint. Running a pace of 13.72 in the 100m hurdle prelims, not only did the first-year Panther come in first among college attached athletes, but she also set a new program record in the event, beating the previous all-time mark by over a tenth of a second. Facey went on to finish second among collegiates in the event final, crossing the finish line in a time of 13.76, as she currently stands first in the Big South in 2019.

Another freshman had success on the track for the Purple & White, as Taylor Arthur delivered a runner-up finish in the 400m hurdles. Arthur ran a pace of 1:04.80 in the event, just a shade shy of the season best she recorded at Raleigh Relays earlier this year (1:04.36).

The Panthers earned some top marks in the pole vault, led by a clearance of 3.95m from sophomore Nathalie Elliott. Elliott currently holds the top mark in the Big South with a season-best 4.03m, coming in third among collegiate attached athletes at the Liberty Twilight.

Elliott was followed by teammates Rachel Berndsen and Haley Doyle in sixth and 10th place respectively, with Berndsen tying an outdoor PR (3.58m) and Doyle setting a new lifetime best (3.28m).

Three more HPU athletes would secure new career marks before the day was done, with Lucy Clayton running a 2:20.59 in the 800m, Julia Hellman finishing in 4:47.55 during the 1500m and Samantha Swackhammer tossing a 36.89m in the hammer throw.

COMING UP NEXT

The Panthers will take part in the 2019 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week, competing at Irwin Belk Track in Rock Hill, S.C. from May 8-10th.

High Point Women’s Big South Track & Field Championship History

2019: 19th Appearance

2018: 2nd; 150.5 points

Best Finish: 2nd; 2018

Highest Point Total: 150.5; 2018

Liberty Twilight Top Performers

100m Hurdles Prelims

1. Nyile Facey (13.72) – SR

100m Hurdles Finals

2. Nyile Facey (13.76)

400m Hurdles

2. Taylor Arthur (1:04.80)

Pole Vault

3. Nathalie Elliott (3.95m)

6. Rachel Berndsen (3.58m) – ties outdoor PR

10. Haley Doyle (3.28m) – PR

800m

7. Keaton Case (2:12.81)

16. Lucy Clayton (2:20.59) – PR

1500m

10. Julia Hellman (4:47.55) – PR

Hammer

11. Samantha Swackhammer (36.89m) – PR

Men’s Track: Clasper Records Top Mark In Liberty Twilight Pole Vault

LYNCHBURG, Va. – High Point University men’s track and field embarked upon its final regular season competition of 2019 this midweek, with junior Carter Clasper delivering an event win in the Liberty Twilight pole vault.

“[Nyile Facey’s] 100m hurdle race was a highlight while our male vaulters did a nice job as well,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “It’s time to rest up and try to get as healthy as we can be, and get prepared for conference championships.”

Clearing 5.05m, Clasper’s mark proved to be the top performance among attached athletes in Lynchburg this week, tying the personal best and school indoor record he recorded earlier this year. The junior’s performance is a new career best for the Waxhaw, N.C. native in the outdoor season, as he trailed only unattached athlete Mike Cyphers (5.10m) and Panther alum Austin Miller (5.25m) for the top mark of the afternoon.

Teammate Jordan McClung finished just a few spots back of Clasper with a new PR of 4.80m. McClung came in third among attached athletes in the pole vault invitational, while Zane Griffith tied a PR in the open group of competition (4.65m) and Pablo Romero set a new lifetime best (4.65m).

Senior Britton Mann secured three top-five finishes in a trio of throwing events, tossing 46.23m in the discus, 14.55m in the shot put and 47.06m in the hammer. Mann entered this week of competition after just recently setting a Panther record in the hammer throw, earning a mark of 48.10m at last weekend’s Virginia Grand Prix.

Staying in the field, freshman Stephen Binkley set a new PR in the javelin (41.02m) while fellow first-year athlete Nate Greggory ran a career best time of 2:00.85 in the 800m.

COMING UP NEXT

The Panthers will take part in the 2019 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week, competing at Irwin Belk Track in Rock Hill, S.C. from May 8-10th.

High Point Men’s Big South Track & Field Championship History

2019: 20th Appearance

2018: 4th; 103 points

Best Finish: 3rd; 2017, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2003 & 2001

Highest Point Total: 132; 2003

Liberty Twilight Top Performers

Pole Vault Invite

1. Carter Clasper (5.05m) ties PR

3. Jordan McClung (4.80m) – PR

Pole Vault

1. Zane Griffith (4.65m) ties PR

2. Pablo Romero (4.65m) PR

Discus

5. Britton Mann (46.23m)

Shot Put

5. Britton Mann (14.55m)

Hammer Throw

5. Britton Mann (47.06m)

Javelin

9. Stephen Binkley (41.02m) – PR

800m

Nate Greggory (2:00.85) – PR