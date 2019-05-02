from Brian Herndon, current Ragsdale High School Athletic Director:

JONES NAMED NEW RAGSDALE TIGER ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

FORMER PAGE PIRATE COACH BRINGS IMPRESSIVELY SUCCESSFUL CREDENTIALS TO TIGER NATION

It brings me tremendous honor, pride, and enthusiasm to announce the hiring of Coach Deborah Jones as Tiger Nation’s new Athletic Director! Coach Jones brings an enormous amount of vitally successful experience in both Athletics and Education. Coach Jones is a class act, and will be an incredible asset for the entire Ragsdale Tiger Community. On a personal note, I want to commend our wonderful Ragsdale Tiger Administrative team on a fantastic hire! The entire hiring process was done in a first class manner, just like everything our first class administrative team always does! You are the ABSOLUTE BEST! It has been an incredible privilege for me, TIGER NATION, to serve as your Athletic Director. Everyday we’ve shared together over these wonderful 30 years has been a gift that I will treasure forever. YOU HAVE MADE ME THE LUCKIEST AD IN THE WORLD! I am incredibly thankful to forever be a part of our Ragsdale Tiger Family, and I am enormously excited for the future of Ragsdale Tiger Athletics under the leadership of Coach Deborah Jones: Coach Jones is a winner! Tiger Nation: Please join me in welcoming Coach Deborah Jones to our Ragsdale Tiger Family!

(Below is information released yesterday, regarding Coach Jones, sent out yesterday, from our fantastic Principal, Mr. Jim Gibson)

Good Afternoon,

I know that some of you may be in Raleigh for the march to support education. I am very proud of the fact that we have teachers who are willing to take a stand in support of other teachers, students, and everyone involved in the education systems in North Carolina.

I also wanted to say that are very proud to announce we have hired the next great Athletic Director for Ragsdale High School. Our committee has selected Deborah Jones to fill the role of Brian Herndon, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Deborah Jones comes to us from Page High School where she has over 20 years of experience in education and athletics. She is a Physical Education teacher and has experience in teaching all levels and courses in that field. Her coaching experience covers a wide spectrum of sports while serving as the head coach for golf, softball, and basketball. She has also coached volleyball but her longest tenure was in women’s basketball where she led the program for 17 years. She has won numerous championships and made the playoffs in basketball for 16 straight years. She will start her official duties on July 1. Please join me in welcoming her to the Ragsdale family.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!