Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(5/2/19):NWG, NG, and SWR take Baseball Titles/Southern Alamance tops SWR in 12 Innings for softball title/NWG Softball Conference Champions

Baseball Finals:

Southwestern Randolph 4, Southeast Guilford 2

SWR Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament Champions

SWR Line-4-5-3

SEG Line-2-4-3

WP:Braxton Davis/LP:Ryan Douglas….SEG was up early and led 1-0, through the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and until the top of the 5th Inning, when Southwestern Randolph went on a tear and tore it up when the SWR winning pitcher drove in two runs and then scored on an error in the SEG infield, as the SEG infield had committed two errors, opening the door for the SWR Cougars to move in front to stay….Ryan Douglas got the start for SEG and he was relieved by Will Foucek…End of 5th the score was SWR 4, SEG 1….4-2 SWR after six innings…Game Report and news courtesy of Jerry Stafford…..

Northwest Guilford 8, Page 6

WP:Ethan Blanchard/LP:McKinnon Martinelli

NWG Metro 4-A Conference Tournament Champions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Page 0 0 0 2 3 0 1 6 7 1 NGHS 0 5 1 0 0 2 - 8 10 3

NWG came up with a two-run HR in the bottom of the second inning, to grab a 5-0 lead over Page….

Northern Guilford 9, Rockingham County 4

NG Mid-State 3-A Conference Champions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCHS 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 4 - - NGHS 2 1 2 2 2 0 - 9 - -

from Northern Guilford HS baseball coach Landon Kimrey on Twitter:Mid-State 3a Conference Tournament Champions. All 21 of our guys make my all tournament team. Total team effort.

Greensboro Day School 10, Vandalia Christian School 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E VCHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 2 3 Greensboro Day 3 4 0 1 2 - - 10 9 0

Randleman 11, Providence Grove 2

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament Champions Randleman Tigers..Randleman lost to Providence Grove twice in the same week recently….But Thursday, it was all Randleman Tigers for RHS Coach Jake Smith…

Softball Tonight:

Northwest Guilford 10, High Point Central 0…(5 Innings)

NWG Softball Metro 4-A Conference Champions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - NGHS 6 0 0 4 - - - 10 - -

Southern Alamance 3, Southwestern Randolph 2

(Southern Alamamce Varsity Softball wins the Mid Piedmont 3A Conference Championship)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E STHR 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 2 SWRN 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 0

PITCHING

Both Pitchers went the distance for SA and SWR….Maness from SWR with 14 K’s and still took the loss…WP:Duggins/LP:Maness….Gallagher from SA goes 3-6 at the plate…

Southern Alamance IP H R ER BB SO HR I Duggins 12.0 5 2 1 4 9 0 Totals 12.0 5 2 1 4 9 0 SW Randolph IP H R ER BB SO HR Maness 12.0 9 3 3 1 14 0 Totals 12.0 9 3 3 1 14 0