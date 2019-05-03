Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(5/3/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day/Home Slice Pizza and Subs Trivia Question for a FREE Pizza

Be sure to get on board with Carolina Acceleration and Carmine Pagano and become part of their training program inside the Greensboro Batting Center on High Point Road/West Gate City Blvd….You can get on the college board scores and score with Next Top Recruits, where you will find “Your Connection To College Coaches”….Today’s Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are, Southwest Guilford vs. Western Guilford at North Forsyth High School for the Conference Championship in baseball, plus High Point Christian Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy baseball, and Southwest Guilford vs. WS Parkland for the softball Conference Championship….

See all of these games below….

Baseball Today:

Millennium Charter Academy(8-7) at Triad Math and Science Academy(0-8) 4pm

Caldwell Academy(10-8) at Greensboro Day School(11-8) 4:30pm

Southwest Guilford(18-6) vs. Western Guilford(17-5) 7pm(Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship)*****Game at North Forsyth High School

+++++First meeting WG-SWG this season, at WG the final was, Western Guilford 8, Southwest Guilford 3….Second meeting was at SWG and the final score was, SWG 4, WG 3….+++++If you could get Dilday from WG vs. Shaffer from SWG, that would be one heck of a matchup, on the mound….+++++

High Point Christian Academy(21-3) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(13-4) 7pm

Forsyth Country Day(9-4/7-2) at Westchester Country Day(5-7/2-7) 7pm

Softball Today:

Southwest Guilford(15-6) vs. WS Parkland(15-8) 7pm(Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship)*****Game at North Forsyth High School

First meeting at SWG, final was SWG 15, WSP 4….Second meeting at Parkland, the final was Parkland 19, SWG 15….

$$$$$ Here is our Home Slice Pizza and Subs Baseball Trivia Question of the Day and you win a FREE Large Two Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs if you come up with the correct answer…..E-mail your answers to andy@greensborosports.com……And the baseball question for today is, "The two previous MVPs/Most Valuable Players, from the National League in MLB, are former Greensboro Grasshoppers"….Name them…..Who are the National League MVPs from the 2017 and 2018 seasons???

Send your answers on to andy@greensborosports.com….Winner receives a FREE Large Two Topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…Be sure to see their ad, here at the site….E-mail to andy@greensborosports.com$$$$$

Finals from Thursday night:

Baseball Finals:

Southwestern Randolph 4, Southeast Guilford 2

SWR Mid-Piedmont Conference Tournament Champions

Northwest Guilford 8, Page 6

NWG Metro 4-A Conference Tournament Champions

Northern Guilford 9, Rockingham County 4

NG Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament Champions

Greensboro Day School 10, Vandalia Christian School 0

High Point Christian 8, Grace Christian 3

HPCA(21-3)

Randleman 11, Providence Grove 2

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament Champions Randleman Tigers

Downtown Greensboro South Atlantic League Baseball:Rome Braves 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

Softball Finals:

Northwest Guilford 10, High Point Central 0…(5 Innings)

NWG Softball Metro 4-A Conference Champions

Southern Alamance 3, Southwestern Randolph 2

(Southern Alamance Varsity Softball wins the Mid Piedmont 3A Conference Championship)

East Forsyth 1, West Forsyth 0

East Forsyth(19-2)….(East Forsyth Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Champions)