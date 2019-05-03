College Golf News – Guilford Puts Five on All-ODAC Teams; James Mishoe Named Player of the Year

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College’s James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Golf Player of the Year Award Thursday. Guilford students have won the honor 16 times, most recently by Drew Thompson ’15 in 2015.



Senior Josh Hill (Superior, Colo./Monarch) joined Mishoe as Guilford’s representatives on the First Team All-ODAC Team. Sophomore Jack Lee (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North) was a second-team selection. The Quakers’ Kell Graham (Scottsdale, Ariz./Charlotte (N.C.) Christian) and Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) received third-team honors.

Mishoe, Golfstat.com’s top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer as of May 1, captured his first tournament of the season Tuesday by winning a one-hole playoff at the ODAC Championships. He shot 70-73-71-214 in his 10th top-six finish in as many events. A four-time winner of the ODAC Player of the Week Award this season, Mishoe also has four runner-up tournament finishes and a team-high 15 sub-par rounds. His league-best 71.12 stroke average in 25 rounds is the lowest in school history. Mishoe shot a career-low 67 at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial in October, which led to a second-place individual finish and the Quakers’ lone team title this year. His six-under-par 207 at the Golfweek D3 Invitational October 14-16 is the fourth-best 54-hole score in school history.



Hill becomes the Quakers’ 11th three-time First Team All-ODAC player in school history and the first since Ty Palmer ’16. Hill stands 14th in the Division III Golfstat.com rankings and boasts a 72.68 stroke average in 25 rounds that stands third in the league. Hill won the season-opening Greene Turtle Invitational, his third college medalist honor and one of his eight top-16 finishes this season. His three-under-par 67 at the Greene Turtle marks his low round of the year and is one of nine sub-par rounds in 2018-19. Hill placed third at the ODAC Tournament by one stroke where he posted one of his eight sub-par rounds this year.



Lee earned his first all-league commendation after posting the team’s third-best stroke average, a career-low 74.50 in 18 rounds. He is ranked 70th by Golfstat.com and has three top-five efforts this season. Lee’s even-par 70 earned fifth place in the season-opening Greene Turtle Invitational. Playing as an individual, he shot a one-over 143 at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial. Lee earned All-ODAC Tournament recognition with a fifth-place performance at the league championships where he shot 71-78-74-223. Lee carded his second 70 of the season at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational where he placed 12th in a strong field with a 54-hole 219.



Graham collected his first All-ODAC honor with a 75.53 stroke average in 19 rounds. He shot a season-low 70 (-1) at the Gordin Collegiate Classic where he finished in a 12th-place tie with a 54-hole 216. Graham shared 13th place at the O’Briant-Jensen with a two-day 147 that included one of his three even-par rounds of the year. He is ranked 150 by Golfstat.com.



Lambert, the 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year, earned his second all-league commendation. He ranks fifth on the team with a 75.87 stroke average in 15 rounds and sits 146th in the Golfstat.com ratings. Lambert had two sub-par scores, including a career-low 68 at the O’Briant-Jensen where he shared second place with a two-under 140. His 71 helped him share 9th place at the Wynlakes Invitational April 1-2. Lambert finished in a share of 16th place at the ODAC Tournament with a 78-76-76-230.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers placed second at the ODAC Championships and are ranked sixth in the Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll. Guilford has finished no lower than sixth in 10 tournaments with wins in the Greene Turtle Invitational and O’Briant-Jensen Memorial. The team hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships May 14-17 in Kentucky. The 42-team field will be revealed on May 6 at 4:00 p.m. on ncaa.com.