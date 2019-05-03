Ervin Added to Schrage’s 2019 Elon Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced the addition of Zac Ervin to the incoming 2019 recruiting class on Friday, May 3.

Ervin will enter the Elon program for the 2019-20 season. He is the second addition to Schrage’s first recruiting class at Elon. He joins Hunter McIntosh, who was signed on Wednesday, May 1. Ervin joins the Phoenix squad from Gate City High School, where he was coached by head coach Scott Vermillion.

“As soon as Zac became available to recruit, we knew we needed to get to Gate City, Virginia to visit and recruit him,” said Schrage. “Our staff was already aware of his abilities as a player and became so impressed with him and his family as people. Zac has the opportunity to help us immediately with his ability to shoot and score but his love for the game and IQ for it really stands out too. He comes from a basketball family and a winning environment. We appreciate his belief in us and our vision and can’t wait to get him to campus this summer. Please welcome Zac and his parents – Greg and Gayle – to Elon and our basketball family.”

Zac Ervin – 6-5 – 215 – Guard/Forward – Gate City, Va. – Gate City High School

• Named 2018-19 Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 Co-Player of the Year

• Selected as 2018-19 Times News All-Southwest Virginia, Region 2D Player of the Year

• Named 2018-19 Mountain 7 District Player of the Year

• Earned the Bristol Herald Player of the Year honor

• Three-time First Team All-State selection (2016-19)

• Scored 2,351 career points, which ranks 9th all-time in Virginia high school basketball history

• Averaged 32.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a senior at Gate City

• Led Gate City to a 2017-18 VHSL Class 2 State Championship

• Guided Gate City to 104 wins, four state tournament appearances, four district titles, and three state final four appearances in four seasons

• Played 17u AAU for BMaze Elite under head coach Bobby Maze

• Led BMaze Elite to the UAA finals

• Selected for the UAA – Will Barton Elite Camp for top players in VAA

• Compete in 15u and 16u AAU competition with Team Loaded VA

• Reached the Adidas Gauntlet Gold finals in both seasons with Team Loaded

• Received over 30 NCAA Division I offers during his High School and AAU career

• Was originally committed to Wofford

• Chose Elon after re-opening his recruitment