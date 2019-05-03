Greensboro College Pride Football Announces 2019 Schedule

Pride Football Announces 2019 Schedule

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Football Coach Greg Crum announced the Pride’s 2019 football schedule Friday.

The Pride will get their season underway on Sept. 7 when they travel to Newport News, Va. to take on the Builders of Newport News Apprentice.

Following their opener, Greensboro will host a familiar foe in Ferrum College before hitting the road once again to take on the Bison of Gallaudet University in our nation’s capital.

The Pride then will start USA South Athletic Conference play on Oct. 5 when they host the Cougars of Averett University before traveling to N.C. Wesleyan and LaGrange College following their bye week.

Over the final four weeks of the season, Greensboro will host Methodist University (Oct. 26), Huntingdon College (Nov. 2), and Brevard College (Nov. 16), while traveling for their final road game on Nov. 9 at Maryville College.

All games are currently set for a 1 p.m. start.

For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.