HABITAT GREENSBORO, WYNDHAM REWARDS, WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP DEDICATE TOURNAMENT’S “KEY TO WYN” HOUSE FOR HABITAT FAMILY HOME

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Last summer, the building was called “Key to Wyn” and designed to resemble an island vacation destination one might find one might visit through Wyndham Rewards, the title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship PGA TOUR event. Today, that same building, on which reconstruction began last fall, was dedicated as a new Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro home, the organizations announced today.

For the third-consecutive year, tournament title sponsor Wyndham Rewards donated Wyndham’s “Key to Wyn” house to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro so it could be recycled into a new home. Reconstruction of the house, which was funded through Habitat Greensboro’s “Summer Bash” fundraiser, began in October with volunteers representing the Wyndham Championship staff, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the homeowners and Habitat Greensboro personnel working on the project.

“I feel so excited, I haven’t slept for two days,” Safa said. “Like I told the Habitat staff, I am so excited that God blessed me with this nice home for my family and me. That’s been my dream for a long time – since 1998. I can’t stop talking about it because I am so excited and so happy.”

The tournament’s “Wyndham Championship Fore! Good” charitable platform focuses on inspiring the next generation through education, supporting community development and reducing environmental impact. “Recycling” last year’s Key to Wyn structure and turning it into a new home contributes to two of the three platform categories. After last year’s Wyndham Championship, the “Key to Wyn” structure was carefully disassembled, loaded onto trucks and delivered to the Habitat for Humanity build site in Northeast Greensboro where it is now a new home for Safa, Almois** and their four children.

“Key to Wyn” is a fan amenity created by Wyndham Rewards several years ago to illustrate the Wyndham hospitality experience during the PGA TOUR event. Fans are given a hotel key card upon entering “Key to Wyn,” and they insert the key into hotel-style doors. If the door opens, the fan wins a prize from Wyndham Rewards or one of its partners.

“We’re honored to be a part of what this day represents, and we sincerely hope Safa, Almois and their children enjoy a long, prosperous life in their new home,” Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Working with Habitat Greensboro to provide affordable housing for deserving families has been really special for the Wyndham Championship – it personalizes our efforts to enhance the Piedmont Triad through the charitable impact our PGA TOUR event creates. On behalf of the entire Wyndham Championship family, congratulations to our new homeowners, and thank you to Habitat Greensboro for allowing us to be part of this special celebration.”

“This partnership with Wyndham Rewards and the Wyndham Championship has been wonderful for us,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin said. “We are thrilled to dedicate the “Key to Wyn” building which is now a new home for Safa, Almois and their children. Working with the Wyndham staff has been such a great experience for everyone involved. We thank our partners at the Wyndham Championship and Wyndham Rewards for this wonderful donation, and to everyone who attended or contributed to the “Summer Bash” last August, thank you for making this project possible.”

Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have had steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no profit and with affordable financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan extremely low-percentage financing and loan servicing to Habitat homeowners. The house was also funded through Habitat Grensboro’s “Summer Bash” last August.

“Key to Wyn” was created to showcase the vast variety of properties offered by Wyndham Worldwide and its related business units. It has taken on multiple forms since the fan amenity’s debut in 2010. The original version featured an open-air hotel lobby that one might find at a Wyndham resort on a tropical island. In 2014, “Key to Wyn” transitioned to a mountain ski lodge featuring frigid indoor conditions with a fireplace, cozy couches and skiing simulators. Outside, pine trees and August snow greeted guests who walked over a creek to enter the building. In 2016, “Key to Wyn” featured warm climates with a beachside-cottage theme, and last year, it featured southern hospitality, and last year, it returned to its tropical theme resembling an island destination. Regardless of the type of Wyndham Rewards property, “Key to Wyn” features two constants that have remained: signature Wyndham hospitality and a chance to win a prize.

** For security reasons, Habitat Greensboro does not provide the last names of its homeowners.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro:

Founded in 1987 by four Christians in response to their Habitat experience in Peru, Habitat Greensboro, with the help of some 5,900 volunteers and 30 staff, renovates and repairs some 20 homes each year. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed more than 490 homes in Greensboro as well as 450 in the countries of Honduras and Jordan. Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no-profit and with affordable financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan affordable financing and loan servicing. For more information, please visit www.habitatgreensboro.org. Connect with Habitat of Greater Greensboro through social media: follow on Twitter: @HabitatGSO and Instagram: @Habitat_GSO and like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/habitatgreensboro.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 8,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 61 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

