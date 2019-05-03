NCHSAA looking to add 5-A High School Athletics Classification

*****5-A is on the way, but we may have to see the addition of 4-AA, before 5-A can fly…..*****

from Nick Stevens with the High School OT at WRALSportsFan.com:

N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker announced at the association’s annual meeting on Thursday that the association is delaying the realignment process by one year in order to pursue a fifth class.

During an address to the membership, Tucker said the board of directors will work on plans that includes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 4AA classes. Right now, the board cannot work on a 5A class because the bylaws require the association operate with four classes. The 4AA class would be a subdivision of the 4A class.

This fall, the NCHSAA board of directors plans to receive an amendment proposal that would allow the NCHSAA to add a 5A class. That proposal would be voted on next spring by the entire membership and results announced at the annual meeting in May. In order to pass, three-fourths of the membership must support it — which is approximately 313 schools.

from Joe Sirera at the News and Record:www.greensboro.com

