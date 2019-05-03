Omega Sports High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard Tonight(5/3/19):WG Baseball takes Piedmont Triad 3-A Tourney/Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) goes 4-4 with Triple and 2 RBI for WVA Power at GSO Hoppers/Caldwell Academy tops GDS/WES over HPCA
Baseball Tonight:
Western Guilford 8, Southwet Guilford 2
Western Guilford Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament Champions
WG(18-6)/SWG(18-7)….Note from SWG Cowboys Baseball on Twitter:
SW Cowboys Baseball@SWCowboys_baseball
Congratulations to the Hornets from Western Guilford. Cowboys look to bounce back in first round state playoffs Tuesday. night.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 0 1 1 1 0 3 2 8 8 3 Southwest Guilford Varsity 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Western Guilford
WP:Caleb Carden 6 2/3 innings
Nick Thompson 1 1/3 innings
Southwest Guilford
LP:Easton Morgan 4 2/3 innings
Owen Kincade 2 2/3 innings
Hunter Whitten 2/3 inning
Caldwell Academy 10, Greensboro Day School 7
CA(11-8)/GDS(11-9)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Caldwell Academy 0 4 0 2 0 0 4 10 - - Greensboro Day 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 7 - -
Wesleyan Christian Academy 6, High Point Christian Academy 1
WES(14-4)/HPCA(21-4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - - WCA 0 1 4 0 0 1 - 6 - -
Forsyth Country Day 14, Westchester Country Day 1….(5 Innings)
FCD(10-4)/WCD(5-8)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FCDHS 3 3 3 5 0 - - 14 - - WCDHS 0 1 0 0 0 - - 1 - -
Triad Math and Science Academy 13, Millennium Charter Academy 3….(6 Innings)
TMASA(9-7)/MCA(0-10)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MCA 1 0 0 1 0 1 - 3 - - TMASA 1 0 2 3 0 7 - 13 - -
Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, West Virginia Power 2
Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale High School/UNCG) goes 4-4, with a Triple and 2 RBI for WVA Power….Trejo raised his batting average from .111 up to .172 over the course of his 4 at bats tonight…
GSO(17-10)/WVA(17-9)….WP:Bido(5-0)/LP:Chandler(3-1)/SV:Ogle(1)
GSO Line-3-6-1…WVA Line-2-6-1
GSO HR:Grant Koch(1)…GSO Kyle Mottice 2-3/2 Runs/2 SB
*****Tonight’s Attendance 5,772*****
WG-SWG Box Score:
Western Varsity 2019
AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury CF 4 2 1 0 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 4 0 0 0 3 #17 Caleb Carden 2 1 1 2 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 2 1 1 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 3 0 1 2 6 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 4 0 1 1 7 #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 3 2 0 0 8 #9 Josh Turner C 2 0 1 0 9 #5 Nick Thompson P 4 1 2 1 #8 Austin Williams RF 0 0 0 0 #18 Keaton Mathes 0 1 0 0
Southwest Guilford Varsity
AB R H RBI 1 #7 Isaiah Hairston 1B 3 1 1 0 2 #4 Joe Specht 2B 3 0 0 0 3 #1 Jaxson Rauber CF 2 0 0 0 4 #15 Easton Morgan SS 4 0 1 1 5 #8 Eli Mills RF 4 1 1 0 6 #14 Luke Johnson C 3 0 1 0 7 #6 Hunter Whitten P 1 0 0 0 8 #13 Jacob Schaefer DH 2 0 0 0 9 #9 Tyler Lloyd 1 0 0 0 #1 Brandon Cecilio LF 2 0 0 0
Baseball Today:
All games reported and accounted for….
Softball Today:
Top of the 5th and the SWG Cowgirls lead Parkland 12-5….from Twitter…
Southwest Guilford(15-6) vs. WS Parkland(15-8) 7pm(Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship)*****Game at North Forsyth High School
First meeting at SWG, final was SWG 15, WSP 4….Second meeting at Parkland, the final was Parkland 19, SWG 15….
