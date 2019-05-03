Ragsdale High School Tennis Update with Strong showing in the NCHSAA State Playoffs

RAGSDALE TIGER TENNIS STRONG SHOWING IN STATE PLAYOFFS HAMILTON AND SMITH HAVE BIG DAY IN REGIONALS

from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director

Ragsdale Tiger Tennis embraced today’s NCHSAA State Playoffs in shining fashion as standout seniors Garner Hamilton and Andy Smith had impressive days for the DIAMOND R. The Tiger duo performed impressively in today’s first State Regionals, advancing to the second round with today’s 6-3, 6-2 over Mooresville High School. Congratulations to both Hamilton and Smith, Tiger Coach Jeff Steed, and our Ragsdale Tiger Tennis Program: GREAT AMBASSADORS FOR THE DIAMOND R!