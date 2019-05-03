Ragsdale Runners(Track and Field) and Wrestlers getting the job done/Former Ragsdale Baseball Slugger Cesar Trejo in action tonight with West Virginia Power at First National Bank Field

from Brian Herndon, Athletics Director at Ragsdale High School:

TIGER WRESTLERS FREEMAN AND COOK SURGING FORWARD ON NATIONAL LEVEL

A huge congratulations to Ragsdale Tiger Wrestlers Nigel Freeman and Dustin Cook! Both Tiger Wrestlers have continued to surge forward as Independent Wrestlers on a National Level! Last month, both Freeman and Cook earned State Champion honors (wrestling independently) in the 49th Freestyle North Carolina Tournament: Freeman in the 132 pound division, and Cook in the 106 pound division. This impressive accomplishment earned both the honor to compete in the Fargo Wrestling Tournament held in Fargo, Nebraska. Great job, Nigel Freeman and Dustin Cook: tremendous AMBASSADORS OF THE DIAMOND R!

RAGSDALE TIGER MEN’S TRACK 2019 METRO 4A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

Under the outstanding leadership of Head Coaches, Richard Capps and Ann Castillo, along with our dynamic Track Coaching Staff of Coach Cliff Jackson, Coach Rod Stewart, Coach Danny Williamson, and Coach Tim McGoogan, our DIAMOND R TRACK ATHLETES claimed the Metro 4A Conference Men’s Track Championship held at Ragsdale earlier this week. Our Tiger Women’s team was also impressive earning third place, within a few points of the runner-up position. A huge applause goes out to our DIAMOND R TRACK ATHLETES: your dedication, hard work, character, and championship mentality make everyday A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER! An enormous thank you to Coach Anne Popek: Coach Popek did a wonderful job as our director for this year’s Metro 4A Conference Championship Track Meet! Great job, Coach Popek!

FORMER RAGSDALE TIGER SLUGGER CESAR TREJO IN ACTION TONIGHT AT DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO’S FIRST NATIONAL BANK STADIUM

Former Ragsdale Tiger Baseball slugger Cesar Trejo, now playing professionally in the Minor Leagues, will be in action tonight at First National Bank Stadium in Downtown Greensboro, as the home Greensboro Grasshoppers host West Virginia. Tiger Nation: Ragsdale Baseball Staff and Supporters are looking forward to a large DIAMOND R turnout for Trejo, who excelled for both our Ragsdale Tigers, and later collegiately for the Spartans of UNC Greensboro. Congratulations to Cesar Trejo, along with DIAMOND R Head Baseball Coach, Donnie Maness and our Fantastic Ragsdale Baseball Staff! Thank you, Coach Maness and all our Ragsdale Tiger Coaches for the everlasting positive impact you make for our Tiger Athletes well beyond their years in high school, and well beyond the athletic forum presented through high school athletics!