Elon Baseball Rallies With Five-Run Seventh

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Down 3-1 through six innings, Elon University baseball scored five runs in the seventh to earn a 6-3 comeback win over Hofstra Friday afternoon, May 3 at University Field. The Phoenix improved to 28-19 overall and 17-2 in the CAA.

In 6.0 complete innings, Kyle Brnovich (6-3) struck out eight while allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks to receive the decision. Brandon Justice fanned three and tossed shutout innings while Ty Adcock recorded four punch outs in the ninth to secure the save.

Tyler Stanley finished 2-for-2, drove in two runs, scored once, walked twice, and stole a pair of bases. Cam Devanney went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tyler Cranston hit 1-for-2 , came around twice, and added an RBI. Also collecting hits were Nick Cicci, Adam Spurlin, and Jarrett Pico.

How It Happened: Elon opened the scoring in the third as the maroon and gold played some small ball. Cranston struck out but reached first on a wild pitch. Stanley then dropped a perfect bunt down the line towards first. Hofstra decided not to pick it up, but the ball never rolled foul. Galason grounded into a 1-4-3 double play, but Cranston was able to score on the play. The Pride responded in the home half of the frame as Rob Weissheier homered to left field.

The blue, white, and gold took its first lead of the game in the fourth as a single to left plated a runner from third. Hofstra then extended its lead 3-1 in the fifth as a hit up the middle brought home a runner from second. After a scoreless sixth, the Phoenix offense broke open the game with five runs on four hits and an error. With two on and the Hofstra first baseman playing in to defend the bunt, Cranston slapped a weak grounder down the first-base line to bring home Spurlin. Cranston swiped second to break up the potential double play and Stanley singled to right as Elon retook the lead, 4-3. The Shallotte, N.C. native then stole before Galason walked. Satterfield gave himself up on a sac bunt to move the pair up and Devanney followed with a two-RBI, standup double to the gap in right.

Justice pitched two scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Adcock. The redshirt-junior struck out the leadoff man, but the batter was able to reach on a passed ball. A single to right put two on before Adcock fooled another Hofstra hitter for out number one. Another hit, this time through the right side, loaded the bases and brought the potential winning run to the plate, but Adcock sat down the next two batters to end the game.

Notes: With the win, Elon has now won 11 consecutive games in league play….Brnovich now has 347 strikeouts in his time as a Phoenix. The Milton, Ga. native is now second on the CAA’s career strikeouts leader list…Devanney extended his hitting streak to 15 games and his reached base streak to 20 games. It was his 16th multiple-RBI game and 19th multi-hit game, both tops for the Phoenix…Adcock recorded four strikeouts in the ninth for his eighth save of the season…Stanley has now stolen successfully in 23-of-26 attempts…The 17 conference wins are tied for the most by a CAA team since 2015. UNCW finished atop the league standings last season with a 17-6 record and College of Charleston went 21-3 in 2015…With the win, Elon has secured a first-round bye in the Conference Championship.

On Deck: The teams return tomorrow morning, May 4 to play a doubleheader at University Field. Game One is scheduled for an 11 a.m. first pitch.