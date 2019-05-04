Elon Phoenix Garners Twelve All-CAA Honors at CAA Track & Field Championships

ELON, N.C. – A win for Melissa Anastasakis in the 1,500-meters led 12 All-Colonial Athletic Association performances for the Elon University women’s track and field team on the second and final day at the 2019 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex.

FINAL RESULTS

Anastasakis claimed her second straight title in the 1,500-meters and the second overall individual event champion for the Phoenix at the meet. Overall, Anastasakis was one of 10 Elon athletes to earn individual All-CAA honors during the two-day meet.

Elon would finish third overall at the CAA Championships, scoring 152.33 points. Delaware won the individual team title on the women’s side with 174 points while Towson was the runner-up with 160.66 points. William & Mary and defending league champion Northeastern were tied for fourth with 97.5 points.

The Rundown

Anastasakis took first in the 1,500-meters with her time of 4:34.25 while teammate Chelsea Smith was the runner up with her time of 4:35.42. Paige King was seventh overall in the race for Elon with her time of 4:42.96.

Anastasakis was the runner-up in the 5,000-meters with a time of 17:34.14 while teammate Coralea Geraniotis was third to earn All-CAA accolades. Geraniotis clocked in a time of 17:34.83.

The Phoenix’s 4×400-meter relay team of Katie Arbogast, Meagan Henderson, Natacha Savioz and Lauren Brzozowski set a new school-record with the quartets time of 3:43.14. That would be second overall in the event.

Rookie Jordan Haywood earned a couple of All-CAA performances in a pair of events. The Greensville, S.C., native was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.26 and finished third in the 100-meters with a personal-record time of 12.06.

Arbogast was third in the 400-meters with a personal-record time of 54.61 while Brzozowski was fourth overall in the race with her time of 55.46. Haywood and Brzozowski helped the Phoenix’s 4×100-meter relay group along with Alex Tudor and Moira O’Malley to a time of 46.43 and third overall.

O’Malley finished third in the high jump with a personal-best cleared height of 5′ 7″ (1.70m). Tudor was also third in the triple jump with her mark of 40′ 0″ (12.19m). In the discus throw, freshman Kristine Strazdite was third with her throw of 152′ 8″ (46.53m) while Skylar Barthelmes was fifth with a toss of 150′ 3″ (45.79m).

On Deck

Selected members of the Phoenix will compete at the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Outdoor Championships next weekend, May 10-11, in a final attempt to qualify for the NCAA East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 23-25.