Elon Softball Collects Doubleheader Sweep at Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Elon University softball team continued its best run since joining the Colonial Athletic Association with a doubleheader sweep at Hofstra on Friday, May 3. The Phoenix earned a 4-3 victory in the series opener before claiming a 7-1 win in the nightcap over the Pride at Bill Edwards Stadium.

Game One Box (.PDF) • Game Two Box (.PDF)

Elon (31-18-1, 13-7 CAA) earned its third 30-win campaign in the last five seasons and also clinched the second seed for the upcoming CAA Tournament. The twin bill sweep also secured the Phoenix its first-ever series victory over the Pride (20-27, 7-13 CAA) since joining the CAA in 2015 with Elon taking its sixth straight league series.

The Phoenix’s 13 wins is also the most for the team since joining the CAA and its highest conference win total overall since 2010.

Game One: Elon 4, Hofstra 3

The Pride got off to a quick start against the Phoenix in the opening game. Hofstra opened the bottom of the first with a single and stole second and third to move into scoring position. An RBI on a fielder’s choice plated a run for the Pride before another stolen base gave Hofstra another runner in scoring position. A couple of putouts helped the runner score as Hofstra took the early 2-0 lead.

Elon got a run back in the top of the third. Tia Mitchell reached on a one-out double, but was in danger of being stranded as the next batter struck out. The Phoenix recovered as Erica Serafini’s single to right field score Mitchell and put Elon on the board down 2-1.

Hofstra answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. The Phoenix retired the first two batters before a single allowed a runner to reach. Another stolen base put the Pride into scoring position with Hofstra capitalizing on a RBI double to center field to push its lead back to two, 3-1.

After a quiet fifth inning, Elon came back with a run in the top of the sixth to make it a one-score game. Serafini led off the frame with a double and scored on a one-out single to center field by Megan White. The Phoenix found itself down a run, 3-2, before going into the final inning.

The Phoenix rallied in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Lauryn Clarke led off with a single to right center before tying the game off Keagan Goldwait’s double also to right center. Another double, courtesy of Mitchell, scored Goldwait to put the Phoenix in front, 4-3.

Despite allowing the tying runner to reach on an error in Hofstra’s home half of the seventh, Elon held on for the 4-3 game one win.

At the Plate: Serafini and Mitchell both had multi-hit games for the Phoenix…Four players also recorded a double for Elon, who came into the series eighth in the nation in doubles per game at 1.75…Serafini moved into sole possession of seventh all-time in school history in career doubles with 41.

In the Circle: Abby Barker (17-6) took the complete game win, giving up six hits and three runs in the game…Her 17 wins are tied for the fifth-most in school history and one shy of the team’s Division I single-season mark of 18 from Kiandra Mitchum in 2017…It was Barker’s 17th complete game of the season.

Game Two: Elon 7, Hofstra 1

The Phoenix put up a four spot in the top of the second to take the early lead. A pair of walks gave the Phoenix two on with no outs before a sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position. Clarke scored both runners on a two-RBI double to right center to put Elon up 2-0. The Phoenix quickly doubled that lead on the next at bat as Goldwait added her sixth home run of the year on a two-run hit to left field.

White tacked on the Phoenix’s lead with a solo home run in the top of the third. It was the ninth of the season for the Creedmoor, N.C., native as Elon moved up 5-0.

Elon saw Serafini and Ally Repko reach on two-out walks in the top of the fourth before the game went into a rain delay for over an hour. After play resumed, a fielding error by the right fielder led to Serafini and Repko scoring to push Elon’s lead to 7-0.

Hofstra added a run in the bottom of the seventh in an attempt to rally, but could not overcome the deficit as Elon complete the twin bill sweep with the 7-1 win.

At the Plate: Clarke was 2-of-3 at the plate for Elon with two RBI and a double…Goldwait also had two RBI with her and White adding a homer to their final stat lines.

In the Circle: Hailey Jomp was the winning pitcher, improving to 3-4 on the season…The Elizabeth City, N.C., native tossed 5.2 innings and gave up five hits…Kenna Quinn threw 1.1 innings in relief and allowed two hits and no earned runs.

On Deck

The Phoenix concludes its series and regular-season schedule with the finale on Saturday, May 4, against the Pride. That game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time.