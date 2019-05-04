Elon Softball’s Finale at Hofstra Cancelled

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Elon University softball team’s final regular season game at Hofstra, scheduled today, May 4, at 1 p.m., has been officially cancelled due to continuing rainfall in the area. With today being the day of the regular season, the game will not be made up.

Elon swept Hofstra in a doubleheader yesterday, earning its first-ever series win over the Pride. The wins also clinched the No. 2 seed for the Phoenix in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

On Deck

The Phoenix will focus its attention to the CAA Tournament as Elon begins play on Wednesday, May 8, as the second seed versus the to-be-determined No. 3 seed at 1:30 p.m.