Local Baseball for Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers home vs. West Virginia Power with Power players Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) and Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS/N.C. Central)

Most all of our local high schools have the day/night off, after completing their conference tournaments on Thursday and Friday, but we do have the local minor league baseball team in action, with the Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the West Virginia Power…

The Hoppers are affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season and the West Virginia Power are tied in with the Seattle Mariners…

You can see two former local players that are on the West Virginia Power roster and that would be Cesar Trejo, from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, and from UNCG/University of North Carolina at Greensboro, while the Power have pitcher Devin Sweet, from Southeast Guilford High School and N.C. Central University…

Trejo and Sweet, and Trejo started Friday night for the West Virginia Power in right field, and he had what had to be his best game of the 2019 season…Trejo went 4-4 at the plate, with a Triple and 2 RBI and raised his batting average up 61 points in the process…Trejo came in just hitting at a .111 clip, and after his four hits on Friday night, he is now batting at a .172 pace for the season and that is a huge and well-appreciated jump for him…

Cesar Trejo came home and he was literally going to town, in his hometown, each time he stepped up to the plate on Friday night, at First National Bank Field….

Quite the night for Trejo, and it will be worth the price of admission for all of the fans to come out and see how he follows up his Friday night game, on Saturday…

There should be a large group of Ragsdale Tiger and UNCG Spartan fans in the stands tonight, cheering on their local fan favorite, in Cesar Trejo..

Former Southeast Guilford Falcon Devin Sweet should be ready to come out of the bullpen for the West Virginia Power on Sunday, or Monday…

Sweet, who also pitched back in college for N.C. Central, was on the mound in relief for the West Virginia Power back on Thursday night, up in Lakewood, New Jersey and in that game, the Power did not have much Power, as the Lakewood, New Jersey BlueClaws shut off the Power, and beat West Virginia, 10-0…

In the Thursday night game, Sweet worked an inning and gave up 2 runs, on 2 hits, and struck out one batter….

For the season, Sweet sits at (1-2)/4.40 ERA/8 games with 0 starts and all of his work has been coming from the Power bullpen, plus Sweet has worked 14 1/3 Innings, giving up 9 runs on 13 hits, allowing one HR, he has hit one batter, while striking out 21 batters and walking 3…Trejo now batting .172, with 2 home runs and 10 runs batted in….

That’s skinny on the local boys/young men and we hope to you at the ballpark cheering them on and also rooting loudly for the Greensboro Grasshoppers tonight…

West Virginia also has another link to the local Greensboro area and Grasshoppers scene, as the current West Virginia field manager, David Berg, was the manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers back in 2012 and 2014, and he took the team deep in the playoffs, both of those seasons….

Again, hope you get a chance to come to the game tonight at First National Bank Field, with first pitch at 7pm, but if you can’t make it to the game, you can catch the game on www.gsohoppers.com…That’s GSOHoppers.com…..

*****Final score from the Friday night contest at First National Bank Field:Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, West Virginia 2…*****