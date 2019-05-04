NCHSAA 2019 Statewide Awards:Lots of key names, from lots of key games

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) closed out its Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony Thursday.

NCHSAA MALE AND FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD

The award is in its 34th year and winners receive the Pat Best Memorial Trophy, presented at the NCHSAA’s Annual Meeting in Chapel Hill. The award for Female Athlete of the Year in 2018-19 was presented to Chesney Cooper Gardner from Charles D. Owen High School in Black Mountain. The award for Male Athlete of the Year in 2018-19 was presented to Jalen Brooks from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. The winners and finalists were chosen from nominations received from coaches, media and school administrators.

STATE AWARDS

The Association annually presents these statewide awards in seven different categories, all based on those “who have done the most for high school athletics” rather than a single accomplishment or having an outstanding won-loss record. State awards are presented to a male coach, female coach, athletic director, principal, superintendent, sports medicine representative and a media representative. These awards will be presented at the NCHSAA’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 2nd at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

DORIS HOWARD FEMALE COACH OF THE YEAR – Patricia Alexander, Cardinal Gibbons High School Women’s Lacrosse

HARVEY REID MALE COACH OF THE YEAR – Jason Curtis, Chapel Hill High School Men’s and Women’s Soccer

DAVE HARRIS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR – Matt McLean, Cape Fear High School

BOB DEATON PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR – Karen Summers, Green Hope High School

BOB MCRAE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE YEAR – Dr. Darrin Hartness, Former Superintendent Davie County Schools

TIM STEVENS MEDIA REPRESENTATIVE OF THE YEAR – Delano Little, Former WBTV Sports Anchor and host of “Football Friday Night”

ELTON HAWLEY ATHLETIC TRAINER/MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR – Jim Bazluki, LAT, Atrium Health and Northwest Cabarrus High School

VARIOUS ASSOCIATION AWARDS

BUD PHILLIPS RETIREE AWARD – The award is designed to recognize individuals that have retired from full time work in education and continue to be a valuable resource to the NCHSAA through various avenues of service. This year’s recipient is Andy Fowler from Raleigh, who still serves as the Association’s Individual and Dual Team Tennis State Championship Coordinator.

COMMISSIONER’S CHOICE AWARD – The Commissioner’s Choice Award is presented when merited for extraordinary service to the state’s high school athletic program as selected by the Commissioner of the NCHSAA. This year’s recipients are the Western Carolina University Athletic Training Program and Mac Morris, co-executive director of the North Carolina Coaches Association.

COMMISSIONER’S CUP – The Commissioner’s Cup Competition winners for the 2018-19 Academic Year, an award based on community service. Schools had their team or teams identify a need within the community and create a plan to conduct the service project. Each team got a sponsor, who was a coach, faculty member, staff member or parent. They then submitted a 1-minute video of the project to explain how the team served, the impact of the project on the community, the number of people served, the theme of the project and photos or video from the event. Two teams or schools from each classification were awarded the 2018-19 Commissioner’s Cut and each will receive a $1,000 stipend for their respective team or school athletic program.

TONY SIMEON COURAGE AWARD – The Tony Simeon Courage Awards are designed to honor individuals who, despite adversity, have demonstrated exemplary character and performance and, as a result, have been an inspiration to all those involved with the programs of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. They are named in honor of NCHSAA Hall of Famer Tony Simeon, a long-time coach at High Point Central. This year, Courage Awards were given to four individuals: Jason Norton from Pine Forest High School, Lee Spruill from Cape Fear High School, Timothy Decatur from Rosewood High School, and Tyler Bova from Trinity High School.

EXEMPLARY SCHOOL AWARD – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the selection of Terry Sanford High School in Cumberland County as the 2018-19 winner of the NCHSAA’s prestigious Exemplary School Award. The Exemplary School Award is given as a cooperative venture between the NCHSAA, the North Carolina Coaches Association and the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association. In addition to a banner for display, the school receives a $1,000 cash award. The award recognizes the top overall school in the state in terms of the “total program” including but not limited to athletic success, scope of athletic opportunities offered, facilities, community interest and involvement, academics and the like.

GOLDEN WHISTLE MERIT AWARD – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is proud to present the recipients of the 2019 Golden Whistle Merit Awards for outstanding officiating service. These awards will be presented at the Annual Meeting to Darrell Harrison from Greenville, Suzanne Heath from Chocowinity, Len Reynolds from Greensboro, Walter Savage from Raleigh, and Barbara Vaughn from Canton.

Criteria for Golden Whistle Merit Awards includes demonstrating leadership, performance, service and training for the betterment of officiating, possessing officiating abilities emulated by fellow officials, being regarded as a person of integrity and character, and a minimum of 10 years of experience as an active official. This year marks the 13th annual presentation of this award.

HOMER THOMPSON “EIGHT WHO MAKE A DIFFERENCE” SPONSORED BY NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE – The Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award winners have been selected by virtue of their commitment to sportsmanship and leadership. These recipients serve as excellent role models to our student athletes with their positive and dedIcated approach to the coaching profession. Regional award winners were as follows: Region 1 – Bob Girani, Northside (Pinetown); Region 2 – Cathy Claris, Heidi Trask; Region 3 – Shira Parrish, Rocky Mount; Region 4 – Richard Bailey, Scotland County; Region 5 – Jerome Dukes, Lexington; Region 6 – Kim Montgomery, Ardrey Kell; Region 7 – Clay Lewis, Hibriten; Region 8 – Shane Laws, A.C. Reynolds.

LifeSaver Citation – The Life Saver Citation is designed as a special recognition from the NCHSAA for service to a member school, student-athlete, coach or a fan by a health care provider during a critical time of need at an NCHSAA event. This citation is made to recognize excellence in the field of emergency or sports medicine during the most crucial moments of an emergency. The LifeSaver Citation is presented to Chris Chapman, a Licensed Athletic Trainer at Red Springs, who provided quick, decisive and life-saving care to Keagan Brayboy on Monday, November 5, 2018.

MEMBERSHIP SERVICE AWARD – This award is a special recognition given only as warranted at the discretion of the Commissioner to a member of the NCHSAA Staff that has served the members and students of the Association with excellence and distinction. Chiquana Dancy, Director of Sports and Student Services was selected for this award.

MORRIS WALKER DEVELOPMENT AWARD -The Morris Walker Development Award was created to help recognize individuals and groups that have helped to build the endowment for the NCHSAA. Through the endowment, these groups and individuals help provide the exceptional quality of championships, scholarship and leadership programs we enjoy in North Carolina. This year’s recipient is H. Thomas Webb.

RUSSELL BLUNT LEGENDS AWARD – The Russell Blunt Legends Award, first given in 1992-93, honors an individual who has spent a lifetime in support of the values of High School athletics. It is not not necessarily given every year and goes to a select few who truly can be classified as “legends” in the annals of North Carolina. This year’s recipient is Dr. Charles Kernodle, Jr. from Burlington.

SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR AWARD – The Special Contributor recognizes an individual or foundation for unique and significant contributions to the Association. This year’s recipient is the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation.

TRADITION AWARD – This award is presented to a member of the NCHSAA corporate partnership family for outstanding service to the Association. This year’s award was presented to North Carolina Farm Bureau.

UNSUNG HERO AWARD – The Unsung Hero Award, given periodically by the NCHSAA for outstanding service in a role behind the scenes. This year’s state recipient is Reggie Flythe, a retired coach, teacher and driver’s education instructor that continues to volunteer with NCHSAA State Championships. READ MORE HERE.

TOBY WEBB OUTSTANDING COACH AWARDS – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Toby Webb Coach of the Year Awards. The Toby Webb award recognizes two coaches annually, one male and one female. This year’s awards were presented to Jennifer Kruk from Enka High School and Ron Bare from Northwest Guilford High School.

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

CHARLIE ADAMS ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the 2019 recipients of the Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship, an award honoring the late and former executive director of the NCHSAA. The winners recieve a $1,500 scholarship. This year’s recipients are Jenna Mallory from Jacksonville High School and Carson Goins from West Stokes High School.

WILLIE BRADSHAW MEMORIAL ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIPS – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the winners of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarships for 2019. The Willie Bradshaw Endowed Scholarships provide $750 of scholarship support to an outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native and/or Asian Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American student-athlete participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.

Regional winners were: Danielle Brown from Bandys, Esteban Cabascango from Cleveland, Sierra Davenport from Freedom, Rayford Gilbert from West Brunswick, Jeffrey Gunter from Ayden-Grifton, Tylah Harrison from Jordan, Eric Hudson from West Mecklenburg, Gabriel Locklear from Red Springs, Luis Martinez Sanchez from Princeton, Kendall O’Neal from West Forsyth, Micah Richardson from Central Cabarrus, Kendall Underberg from Chapel Hill, Amaya Williams from Cox Mill, Login Williams from Hough, and Kayla Womack from Cleveland.

State winners and recipients of an additional $1000 scholarship were Tylah Harrison from Jordan and Eric Hudson from West Mecklenburg.

WILBURN CLARY MEDAL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 William Clary Medal scholarship. Winners of the Clary Medal are awarded a one-time $2,000 scholarship and a commemorative plaque. This year’s winners were Abigail Furman from Jordan High School and Myles Cyrus from Fike High School.

PAT GAINEY STUDENT AWARD – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2018-19 Pat Gainey Student Award, providing scholarship support for two student-athletes with a focus on need-based applicants. Each recipient receives a $5,000 scholarship award and a commemorative plaque. This year’s winners were Ashlyn Williams from Clinton High School and Christopher Arnold from Page High School.

NATIONAL FEDERATION OF STATE HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION AWARDS (NFHS)

NFHS/NCHSAA STATE AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE – The National Federation of State High School Association’s Service Award is presented annually to an individual or organization who has significantly contributed or impacted high school activity programs. This year’s recipient is Cheer Limited, a Varsity Brand. READ MORE HERE.

NFHS STATE SPIRIT OF SPORT AWARD – The NCHSAA participates in the “Spirit of Sport Award” program sponsored by the National Federation of State High School Associations. It was established to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive spirit of sport that represents the core mission of education-based athletics. This year’s winner of the Spirit of Sport Award for North Carolina is Ramon Emanuel Serrano from Hoggard High School.

NFHS/NCHSAA SECTION 3 COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDS – The National Federation of State High School Associations partners with the NCHSAA to recognize coaches of the year for the State of North Carolina and the southeast section of the NFHS, known as Section 3. For the 2018-19 school year, North Carolina had 2 coaches recognized as state and section coaches of the year by the NFHS and NCHSAA. They were Jeff Craddock from Tarboro and James Brugger from Lake Norman.

NFHS/NCHSAA STATE COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDS – The National Federation of State High School Associations partners with the NCHSAA to recognize coaches of the year for the State of North Carolina. For the 2018-19 school year, North Carolina had 19 coaches recognized as state coaches of the year by the NFHS and NCHSAA. They were: Brett Harwood from Whiteville, William Knight from North Pitt, Jody Barbee from Cox Mill, Nick Mangum from Cardinal Gibbons, Patrick Cromwell from Mount Tabor, Mike Williams from Rockingham County, Glen Patrick from Midway, Nick Acosta from Fuquay-Varina, Jason Curtis from Chapel Hill, Meredith Eyler from Hough, Kim Lewis from Raleigh Charter, Pam Gilbert from Green Hope, Ryan Griffin from Raleigh Charter, Penny Johnson from Murphy, Harold Crowder from Forest Hills, Jackie Day from South Granville, Angela Stage from Davie County, Steve Scanga from Carrboro, and Jamie Belk from Piedmont.