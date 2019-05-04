Northwest Guilford High School in the NCHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs

Northwest Guilford will host two games on Tuesday, May 7th in the NCHSAA state lacrosse playoffs.

The Northwest Girls will host Reagan at 5:30pm in the 3rd Round of the NCHSAA Girls lacrosse state playoffs

The Northwest Boys will host Myers Park at 7pm in the 2nd Round of the NCHSAA 4A Boys lacrosse state playoffs.

Admission is $8 and only NCHSAA approved passes will be accepted for admission.

Courtesy of John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School