Carolina Cobras defeat New York Streets, 48-33, Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum:Cobras now (3-0) on the season

GREENSBORO – The Carolina Cobras (3-0) defeated the previously undefeated New York Streets (2-1) 48-33 to take sole possession of first place in the National Arena League.

While most thought the Cobras would start Patrick McCain at quarterback in place of the suspended Charles McCullum, former Lehigh Valley Steelhawks quarterback Matt Foltz took McCullum’s place. Soon into the game, however, Foltz was subbed out after sustaining an injury to be replaced by wide receiver Jordan Jolly. Jolly had his ups and downs as quarterback for the first time this season, throwing a pick and fumbling the ball in the end zone for a Streets touchdown, while also rushing a touchdown in himself.

Special teams played particularly well for the Cobras as kicker Nick Belcher nailed four deuces and two field goals during the game, while kick returner and defensive back Cedric Poole returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the game to put the nail in the coffin.

The Cobras will be on the road this upcoming week, taking on the Jacksonville Sharks for their first time this season. Carolina will return home the following week for country night against the Columbus Lions, a rematch of last year’s NAL Championship game.