College Men’s Tennis Final – Washington and Lee 5, Guilford 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Top-seeded Washington and Lee University advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Tennis Tournament final with a 5-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Guilford College Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan University.
The Generals (14-7), ranked 15th in the April 25 Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Atlantic South Poll, advance to play Hampden-Sydney College in Sunday’s final at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center at Old Dominion University. Guilford’s season ends with a 10-7 overall record.
Washington and Lee won all three doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead. The Generals’ Tye Loan and John Rudden made quick work of the Quakers’ Kai Glass and Tim Thompson in an 8-1 third-doubles win. Guilford’s Joe Horne and Jay Montague dropped an 8-3 decision at the second flight to Harry Shephard and Noah Tapp. The closest doubles contest was at the number-one flight where Mitchell Thomas and Bobby Neuner pulled out an 8-5 victory over the Quakers’ Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb.
Loan dispatched of Glass, 6-0, 6-1, at sixth singles for a 4-0 Washington and Lee advantage. The Quakers earned their point when Shephard retired trailing by a set to Robb at first singles. Rudden ended the match played to completion with a 6-1, 6-1 fifth-singles win over Thompson.
Coach Dave McCain’s team has no seniors and could return all six students from this year’s side in 2019-20.
Tennis Match Results
Guilford vs Washington and Lee
May 04, 2019 at Virginia Beach, Va.
(Everett Tennis Center)
Washington and Lee 5, Guilford 1
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Harry Shepherd (WLU19) 6-3, 3-0, retired
2. Mitchell Thomas (WLU19) vs. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-4, 2-0, unfinished
3. Bobby Neuner (WLU19) vs. Joe Horne (GC) 6-0, 4-1, unfinished
4. Noah Tapp (WLU19) vs. Jay Montague (GC) 6-2, 2-1, unfinished
5. John Rudden (WLU19) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-1, 6-1
6. Tye Loan (WLU19) def. Kai Glass (GC) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Mitchell Thomas/Bobby Neuner (WLU19) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-5
2. Harry Shepherd/Noah Tapp (WLU19) def. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) 8-3
3. Tye Loan/John Rudden (WLU19) def. Tim Thompson/Kai Glass (GC) 8-1
Match Notes:
Guilford 10-7
Washington and Lee 14-7; Regional ranking #15
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (,6,1,5)
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal
Washington and Lee is ranked 15th in the Apr. 25 Oracle/ITA Atlantic South Region Poll
