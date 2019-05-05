Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 5/6-5/11/19
05/06/19 Monday Baseball V Boys N/A Baseball Seeding Date
05/06/19 Monday Soccer V Girls N/A Women’s Soccer Seeding Date
05/06/19 Monday Softball V Girls N/A Softball Seeding Date
05/06/19 Monday Golf V Boys A TBA State Playoffs Regionals Location TBA
05/06/19 Monday N/A 6:30 PM Coaches’ Meeting EG Media Center
05/07/19 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
05/08/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 1st Round Location TBA
05/08/19 Wednesday H 4:45 PM MS Track vs. Kiser Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
05/11/19 Saturday Softball V Girls A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- 2nd Round Location TBA
05/11/19 Saturday Track V Boys-Girls A TBA State Playoffs Regionals Location TBA
