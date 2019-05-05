High Point Athletics Holds 2019 Pawscars
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Senior Tim Troutner Jr. and sophomore Famke Heinst were named High Point University’s Athletes of the Year as the Pawscars, the Panthers’ student-athlete awards ceremony, was held Sunday afternoon (May 5) at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
Troutner Jr. has led the men’s lacrosse team to a 13-3 record and wins over No. 2 Duke and No. 9 Virginia this season. He ranks 16th in the nation in save percentage (.541) and 17th in saves per game (12.38).
Heinst has captured three Big South titles so far in 2018-19, cross country, mile and 3,000 meters and ranks first in the conference in two outdoor events heading into the conference meet next week.
The HPU women’s lacrosse team earned the Competition Cup based on academic performance, student-athlete giving, outreach, leadership, supporting fellow athletes and athletic performance.
Senior Keaton Case (women’s cross country/track and field) took home the Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award, while junior Grey Lyttle (baseball) earned the E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award.
Junior Ben Baker (men’s lacrosse) was named the Breakout Athlete of the Year, while Skyler Prillaman (women’s soccer) was honored as the Freshman of the Year. The men’s lacrosse team’s win over No. 2 Duke was voted High Point’s Game of the Year.
Seniors Molly Livingston (baseball) and Andrew Gottfried (baseball) were voted the department’s Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively, by High Point’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
For excellence in the area of strength and conditioning, the Iron Panther of the Year Awards went to senior Brandon Savoie (men’s lacrosse) and junior Jenna Weidner (volleyball). The Iron Cubs of the Year were freshmen Caitlin Shepherd (women’s soccer) and Dax Creager (men’s lacrosse).
Athletic Director Dan Hauser gave highlights of High Point University’s 2018-19 school year. All of HPU’s seniors have earned rings provided by the Panther Club.
2018-19 HIGH POINT ATHLETICS AWARDS & HONORS
Male Athlete of the Year
Tim Troutner, Jr. – Men’s Lacrosse
Female Athlete of the Year
Famke Heinst – Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award
Keaton Case – Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award
Grey Lyttle – Baseball
Game of the Year
Men’s Lacrosse’s win at No. 2 Duke, 13-9
Freshman of the Year
Skylar Prillaman – Women’s Soccer
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Ben Baker – Men’s Lacrosse
Competition Cup
Women’s Lacrosse
Sportswoman of the Year
Molly Livingston – Volleyball
Sportsman of the Year
Andrew Gottfried – Baseball
Iron Panther – Male
Brandon Savoie – Men’s Lacrosse
Iron Panther – Female
Jenna Weidner – Women’s Lacrosse
Iron Cub – Male
Dax Creager – Men’s Lacrosse
Iron Cub – Female
Caitlin Shepherd – Women’s Soccer
Panther Cup Winners (Team MVPs)
Daniel Millwee, Baseball
Ricky Madison, Men’s Basketball
Hocine Bouchrak, Men’s Cross Country
Brendan MacDougall, Men’s Golf
Tim Troutner, Jr., Men’s Lacrosse
Ilias Kosmidis, Men’s Soccer
Pablo Romero, Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Carter Clasper, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
Emma Bockrath, Women’s Basketball
Famke Heinst, Women’s Cross Country, Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field
Sarah Kahn, Women’s Golf
Abby Hormes, Women’s Lacrosse
Allie Reagan, Women’s Soccer
Molly Livingston, Women’s Volleyball
