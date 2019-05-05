High Point Athletics Holds 2019 Pawscars

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Senior Tim Troutner Jr. and sophomore Famke Heinst were named High Point University’s Athletes of the Year as the Pawscars, the Panthers’ student-athlete awards ceremony, was held Sunday afternoon (May 5) at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.

Troutner Jr. has led the men’s lacrosse team to a 13-3 record and wins over No. 2 Duke and No. 9 Virginia this season. He ranks 16th in the nation in save percentage (.541) and 17th in saves per game (12.38).

Heinst has captured three Big South titles so far in 2018-19, cross country, mile and 3,000 meters and ranks first in the conference in two outdoor events heading into the conference meet next week.

The HPU women’s lacrosse team earned the Competition Cup based on academic performance, student-athlete giving, outreach, leadership, supporting fellow athletes and athletic performance.

Senior Keaton Case (women’s cross country/track and field) took home the Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award, while junior Grey Lyttle (baseball) earned the E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award.

Junior Ben Baker (men’s lacrosse) was named the Breakout Athlete of the Year, while Skyler Prillaman (women’s soccer) was honored as the Freshman of the Year. The men’s lacrosse team’s win over No. 2 Duke was voted High Point’s Game of the Year.

Seniors Molly Livingston (baseball) and Andrew Gottfried (baseball) were voted the department’s Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively, by High Point’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

For excellence in the area of strength and conditioning, the Iron Panther of the Year Awards went to senior Brandon Savoie (men’s lacrosse) and junior Jenna Weidner (volleyball). The Iron Cubs of the Year were freshmen Caitlin Shepherd (women’s soccer) and Dax Creager (men’s lacrosse).

Athletic Director Dan Hauser gave highlights of High Point University’s 2018-19 school year. All of HPU’s seniors have earned rings provided by the Panther Club.

2018-19 HIGH POINT ATHLETICS AWARDS & HONORS

Male Athlete of the Year

Tim Troutner, Jr. – Men’s Lacrosse

Female Athlete of the Year

Famke Heinst – Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award

Keaton Case – Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award

Grey Lyttle – Baseball

Game of the Year

Men’s Lacrosse’s win at No. 2 Duke, 13-9

Freshman of the Year

Skylar Prillaman – Women’s Soccer

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

Ben Baker – Men’s Lacrosse

Competition Cup

Women’s Lacrosse

Sportswoman of the Year

Molly Livingston – Volleyball

Sportsman of the Year

Andrew Gottfried – Baseball

Iron Panther – Male

Brandon Savoie – Men’s Lacrosse

Iron Panther – Female

Jenna Weidner – Women’s Lacrosse

Iron Cub – Male

Dax Creager – Men’s Lacrosse

Iron Cub – Female

Caitlin Shepherd – Women’s Soccer

Panther Cup Winners (Team MVPs)

Daniel Millwee, Baseball

Ricky Madison, Men’s Basketball

Hocine Bouchrak, Men’s Cross Country

Brendan MacDougall, Men’s Golf

Tim Troutner, Jr., Men’s Lacrosse

Ilias Kosmidis, Men’s Soccer

Pablo Romero, Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Carter Clasper, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

Emma Bockrath, Women’s Basketball

Famke Heinst, Women’s Cross Country, Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field

Sarah Kahn, Women’s Golf

Abby Hormes, Women’s Lacrosse

Allie Reagan, Women’s Soccer

Molly Livingston, Women’s Volleyball