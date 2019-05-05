High Point to Face Navy in NCAA WLAX Tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 20 High Point University women’s lacrosse team will face Navy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday (May 10) in Charlottesville, Va. The winner of the matchup will take on sixth-seeded Virginia on Sunday (May 12).

Game time and ticket information is to be determined.

The Panthers (15-4) have won 11 games in a row after defeating Winthrop, 17-10, in the Big South Tournament final on April 28 at Vert Stadium. HPU went undefeated through conference play and won the Big South regular season and tournament crowns for the third-consecutive year.

It is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance for the Panthers (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018). HPU is third in the nation in scoring margin (+8.00), fifth in scoring offense (16.63) and ninth in scoring defense (8.63). HPU is also third in the country in caused turnovers per game (13.16) and seventh in shot percentage (.485).

Navy is 15-4 on the season and fell in the Patriot League Championship to Loyola, 21-9, on May 4.

Navy leads the all-time series between the two programs, 2-1. Navy won the first meeting, 11-8, in High Point’s inaugural season in 2011, before the Panthers won, 11-10, on Feb. 11, 2012. Navy captured the latest matchup, 15-6, in 2013.