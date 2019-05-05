Local Baseball Today with Hoppers now set for 3pm First Pitch weather permitting and Rockers going for two games beginning at 1pm maybe

Greensboro Grasshoppers at home today vs. West Virginia Power set for 2pm, but there is rain falling and the tarp is on the field, let’s hope the Hoppers can get hopping at around 2:30 or 2:45 today with Brad Case(3-1) on the hill for the Hoppers and Damon Casetta-Stubbs(2-0), set to go for the West Virginia Power…Hoppers start time/first pitch now set for 3pm….

Hoppers baseball on www.gsohoppers.com….

Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) in the lineup again today for the West Virginia Power and he will be the Power’s designated hitter….

Trejo went 4-4 his first night(Friday) in town and he was 2-4 last night/Saturday…Trejo now 6-8 with a Double and Triple and 2 RBI…

Devin Sweet, from Southeast Guilford HS and N.C. Central was on the hill for an inning last night for West Virginia and he faced three batters, striking out three and giving up a double…

Sunday/Family Fun Day at First National Bank Field….

Here is the word on the High Point Rockers….

Following May 4th’s rain out, here is important information regarding the High Point Rockers policy about rain and doubleheaders.

All tickets for the May 4th game are now redeemable as vouchers for any Rockers home game between now and May 4th, 2020. Fans MUST hold on to their May 4th, 2019 tickets and redeem them at the Rockers box office. Tickets will be exchanged for the best available seat on the chosen day, at an equal or lesser value from the ticket originally purchased.

Fans who purchased tickets for the originally schedule 2:00pm game for May 5th will be guaranteed their seat for both games of the doubleheader beginning today at 1:00pm. Any fans who redeem a voucher will be given an open seat. Should any seating issues occur, please contact a member of the Rockers staff to assist you!

Double the Themes, Double the Fun!

For the first time ever, your High Point Rockers will play two games in one day! Not only that, but you get to experience two themes!

Game One of today’s doubleheader, starting at 1:00pm, will be a continuation of Star Wars Night, benefitting The Grown Ups Benefit! You can bid on these custom jerseys worn by select Rockers during tonight’s game. All other jerseys will be available for auction at a later date.

Shortly after the conclusion of Game One, its Cinco de Mayo and a special “High Socks Sunday”, presented by Covington Hosiery. Fans can purchase limited edition Cindo de Mayo High Socks in the team store during the game. Limited availability.

Don’t forget it’s a special Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical where kids 14 and under can run the bases after the game!

Purchase Tickets for Tonight’s Game Here!