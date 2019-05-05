NC FUSION SET TO UNITE THE TRIAD THROUGH LACROSSE

Dateline: [Triad, NC, 5/3/2019] — NC Triad Fusion, Inc. is pleased to announce its plans to unite the sport of Lacrosse in the Triad under its organization. As the organization has accomplished in soccer, it plans to use the same philosophy and action plan to bring multiple lacrosse groups together to help grow and enhance the game of lacrosse in the Triad.

NC Triad Fusion, Inc is a Non-Profit entity that manages Twin City Sports Association, Greensboro United Soccer Association and North Carolina Fusion Soccer. NC Triad Fusion, Inc will be soon be managing Twins Lacrosse, Triad Elite Lacrosse, Panthers Lacrosse Club, and NC Elite Lacrosse, along with a formal partnership with the PCLA (Piedmont Community Lacrosse Association). Through these partnerships, lacrosse players in the Triad will have a clear development pathway, opportunities at all levels of play, and access to great coaches and facilities to improve their development.

“It has been so exciting to see what we’ve been able to accomplish through the game of soccer in the Triad, and we see an incredible opportunity to move the game of Lacrosse forward in our region using the lessons learned from soccer. The opportunity to share resources to grow and enhance both sports in the Triad is incredible,” commented Scott Wollaston, NC Fusion Executive Director.

“By working together, aligning on Lacrosse philosophies, introducing more children to the game, and putting our resources together, we feel that the Triad can be a hot bed of lacrosse in the future, as opposed to always thinking of areas in the Mid Atlantic and Northeast that have typically been the power houses, “ said Ira Vanterpool of Triad Elite LAX.

“We could not be more excited about this initiative. Ultimately, the co-operation of these organizations will help our community accomplish something larger than any individual, or individual organization, would be capable of independently. We have zero doubt that Fusion will drastically improve the lacrosse environment for all players, coaches, and parents in the triad!” said Maxx Aiken and Bill Blakely of Twins LAX.

“I am very excited to be a part of the new chapter of lacrosse in the Triad. This is an opportunity that will allow boys, and girls, to have exposure to more tournaments, the college recruiting process, more fields, community service initiatives, more coaches, etc. I look forward to building our footprint in the Triad Lacrosse Community in a bigger way going forward and continuing to work hard to provide the best lacrosse opportunities we possibly can for everyone in our area. Thank you for welcoming me to the NC Fusion family!” said Ryan Gehsmann of Carolina Gryphons Lacrosse…

“I’m excited to be a part of the partnership with Fusion lacrosse, and believe it is exactly what girls lacrosse needs in the Triad. Fusion has built a culture that aligns nicely with PLC, so merging resources, knowledge and experience, will elevate every player’s personal experience and development. I look forward to growing the game from the rec level all the way up, impacting young girls, coaching and developing leadership on and off the field, “ said Lyndsey Boswell of Panthers Lacrosse Club and Head Women’s Coach at High Point University.

“All of us at NC Elite are excited about the joining forces with Fusion and PLC. The merge with these two like-minded programs is going to be a huge step in the right direction for girls lacrosse in the triad. Not only will this allow us to continue to grow the game in the area, it will also give us the opportunity to provide the best experience for all players at each level of play.”

“At the recreation level, we want to introduce more players to the game, but also provide the proper access to great facilities and coaching. We feel that a partnership with NC Fusion, and their track record of doing this in soccer, will not only enhance what we are offering in the Triad region in lacrosse, but also provide more exposure to this great game that we are so passionate about,” said John Gilman, President of PCLA.

Due to the timing, some programs will be operated independently as separate entities through July 2019. Behind the scenes, the groups will be collaborating for full alignment in August 2019. Summer program information is now posted at www.lax.ncfusion.org and all 2019-20 NC Fusion LAX info will be released by July 1, 2019.

NC Fusion LAX is proud to be hosting PCLA’s LAXFest this coming Sunday, May 5th at BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run, NC. NC Fusion LAX will have a tent set up during the day to meet its directors and learn more about summer programs that will be offered in the Triad.