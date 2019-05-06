CAA Names Elon’s Cranston Baseball Co-Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University baseball’s Tyler Cranston has been named the CAA Co-Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon, May 6. The distinction marks his first career weekly honor.

Cranston led the team at the plate over the weekend as he hit 6-for-11 (.545) to help Elon take 2-of-3 at Hofstra and claim the program’s first CAA regular season title. He added two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base to his totals and collected a hit in all three games against the Pride. In Friday’s series opener, the freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz. went 1-for-2, came around twice, drove in a run, and swiped a bag to help secure a 6-3 come-from-behind victory. He followed with a 3-for-5 effort and two runs scored in Game One of Saturday’s doubleheader, with his three hits marking a season high. Cranston then added another multi-hit performance in Game Two as he batted 2-for-4.

The Phoenix (29-20, 18-3) closes out the regular season this weekend, May 10-12, at home against UNCW. On what marks Alumni Weekend for the maroon and gold, Elon’s 2013 Southern Conference Championship team will be recognized and throw out the first pitch on Saturday, May 11. The team will then recognize its senior class before Sunday’s series finale on May 12.