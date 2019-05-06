Finalized Baseball Playoff Brackets are in from the NCHSAA and we have Grimsley vs. Page set for Round One

CLICK HERE for the Finalized Baseball Seedings/Brackets from the NCHSAA.com…..

#21 Grimsley at #12 Page set for Round One, and who can forget last year’s game at Grismely, when the Whirlies and Pirates met in Round One….Time to be thinking about another Jake Knapp(Page HS) vs. Jake Bloss(Grimsley HS) duel…..

Look for Northwest Guilford, Rasdale, Western Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford and their spots are we head toward Round One of the playoffs on Friday, or on Thursday, if the teams decide to move their game up a day….

**********Keep it here, we will have more on the dates and times for Round One…Some sources are showing games starting as early as tomorrow/Tuesday May 7…**********

Northwest Guilford #3 seed in the 4-A West with a First Round BYE

#24 Ragsdale at #9 South Mecklenburg in the 4-A West Round

#28 Parkwood at #5 Northern Guilford in the 3-A West Round One

#25 North Buncombe at #8 Southwest Guilford in the 3-A West Round One

#18 West Rowan at #15 Western Guilford in the 3-A West Round One

#25 Triton at #8 Southeast Guilford in the 3-A East Round One

CLICK HERE for the 4-A Finalized Bracket and this will show you the coming and the going of the Tourney….

CLICK HERE for the 3-A Interactive Bracket that shows were you are now, and where you could be come Round Two, Round Three, Round Four, etc.