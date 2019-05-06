Greensboro College Pride’ Scott Campbell Selected To Participate In 2019 NCAA Division III Golf Tournament At Kenne Trace

Scott Campbell Selected To Participate In 2019 NCAA Division III Golf Tournament At Kenne Trace

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College’s Scott Campbell was selected to participate as an individual at the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Tournament at the Keene Trace Golf Club, the NCAA announced Monday.

Campbell, a junior from Kernersville, N.C., finished the regular season ranked 36th in the GolfStat.com com rankings after posting a team-leading 73.5 scoring average over 25 rounds of action.

Throughout the season, Campbell posted four top-10 and one top-five finish.

Campbell will get the 72-hole event underway on May 14 and run through May 17. Following the first 36 holes, the tournament field will be cut down to the top 18 teams and top 6 individuals on one of those teams.

