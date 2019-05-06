Greensboro Grasshoppers improve to (20-10) with Day-Game victory over the West Virginia Power:Update on Greensboro stay for West Virginia’s Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale HS/UNCG) and Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS/N.C. Central)

Final from today’s/Monday’s school-kids’ day game at First National Bank Field:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, West Virginia Power 3

WP:Nicholas Economos(4-1)/LP:Steven Moyers(2-2)…Hold:Yery De Los Santos(1)…Hold:Braeden Ogle(2)…SV:Logan Stoelke(4)

Hoppers(20-10)/Power(17-12)

Hoppers Line:6-11-0

Power Line:3-4-1

HR:GSO Rodolfo Castro(#10)…Hoppers’ Fabricio Macias 3-4/2 Runs/3 RBI/Double…Kyle Mottice 3-3/2 Runs…Michael Gretler 2-4/2 RBI…Rodolfo Castro 2-4/HR/RBI…

Castro now at 18 RBI for the season and Macias has 12 RBI…

Starting Hoppers’ pitcher Economos goes 6 Innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits, while walking one West Virginia Power batter and striking out 9….

For the West Virginia Power, Ragsdale HS and UNCG product Cesar Trejo ends up going 7-16 at the plate for the four-game series in Greensboro, and he was 1-4 today, with one run scored…Trejo came in batting .111 for West Virginia and leaves batting .186 for the Power, raising his batting average 75 points during his four days in Greensboro….

Southeast Guilford HS and N.C. Central pitcher Devin Sweet worked an inning for West Virginia on the mound today and gave up no runs, on no hits and struck one Greensboro Grasshopper batter….In his two outings while in Greensboro, Sweet faced 7 Greensboro batters in two innings of work, striking out four and allowing just one hit, and that came in the game back on Saturday night….Sweet got the Hoppers three-up, three-down today/Monday…Sweet only allowed one Greensboro base-runner in his two days of work while in Greensboro…

Great to see both Devin Sweet(SEG) and Cesar Trejo(Ragsdale) back in Greensboro…