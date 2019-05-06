High Point Rockers drop Two Games on Sunday to the Sugar Land Skeeters/Greensboro Grasshoppers improve to (19-10) with win over West Virginia Power

Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-2 winners on Sunday vs. West Virginia Power….Hoppers now (19-10) and Power(17-11)…Winning pitcher was Brad Case(4-1), while the losing pitcher was Damon Casetta-Stubbs(2-1)…

The Hoppers banged out the 8 runs on 14 hits, and the Power garnered their two runs on eight hits…LoLo Sanchez went 4-4 for the Hoppers with two singles, a Double and a Triple, plus he had an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored…The Hoppers Mason Martin hit a two-run HR and Martin drove in two runs, going 2-4 at the plate…Martin’s home run was his eighth of the season, and his RBI total went to 22…

HIGH POINT TAKES 2-OF-4 AGAINST SUGAR LAND

High Point, NC – The High Point Rockers played their first ever double header on Sunday in what was a losing effort in both games. Despite a late rally and early lead, the Rockers couldn’t seal the deal at home.

After falling behind 8-0 in the 3rd inning, High Point scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning behind the bat of Josh Mazzola who hit a home run to bring in Stephen Cardullo. Brett Austin found himself knocking one past the right field wall for the second home run of the game for the Rockers. Giovanny Alfonzo and Tyler Ladendorf kept the rally going by hitting back to back doubles to make it a 4 run game. Unfortunately the comeback fell short and the Rockers dropped game one by a score of 8-4.

The winning pitcher of game 1 was Dallas Beeler, while Paul Clemens picked up the loss. Nicco Blank and Brian Clark combined for 4 innings of shutout baseball for the High Point Rockers in the closing stages of game one.

In Game 2 of the first double header at BB&T Point, Breland Almadova started things off for the Rockers with a lead off base hit in the third and advanced to second off a wild pitch from Mitch Talbot. Almadova was then knocked in off a single from Hector Gomez. In the Bottom of the 4th inning, Dante Bichette Jr. squared one up for a no doubt home run to left center field. Richie Shaffer also went yard in the bottom of the 6th to make it a 1 run game. Despite an early lead, the Rockers weren’t able to hold on, dropping game two by a score of 5-3.

The winning pitcher for game two was Jean Machi, with Joe Van Meter taking the loss despite a solid game on the mound.

The Rockers return to BB&T Point tomorrow at 6:30pm to take on the New Britain Bees for a three game series before an away stretch against the York Revolution and Somerset Patriots. To learn more about promotions and to become a part of this historic weekend, head over to HighPointRockers.com or call (336) 888-1000.