HPU’s Holt & Holcomb Nab Big South Baseball Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – After taking three of four awards the previous week, High Point University baseball claims two more Big South honors this Monday, as Travis Holt and AJ Holcomb collect Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week respectively.

Big South Baseball Player of the Week

Travis Holt | Second Base/Infield | Sophomore | Plantation, Fla.

• First career Big South Player of the Week honor; CBN National Player of the Week (4/22/19)

• Went 8-for-15 (.533) at the plate, extending his hitting streak to seven games

• Collected two doubles over three games, slugging .667 combined

• Crossed home plate five times overall

• Multi-hit performances in all three games, raising his batting average from .309 to .328 in that span alone

Big South Baseball Freshman of the Week

AJ Holcomb | Infield | Freshman | Glen Rock, Pa.

• First career Big South Player of the Week honor; Fourth Panther this year

• Walk-off two-run homer against Wake Forest

• Just a triple shy of the cycle in his four-hit performance against the Demon Deacons

• Went 7-for-12 on the week, slashing .583/.615/1.000

• Two RBI and two runs scored, collecting two doubles and his third dinger of 2019

Both Holt and Holcomb have played pivotal roles in the Panthers’ current seven-game winning streak, as the club went 5-0 over five days, from Saturday through Wednesday of last week. Having emerged victorious in nine of their last 10 Big South contests, HPU has moved its way up the conference standings, and now sit just a single game out of second place.

Extending his hitting streak to seven straight contests, Holt recorded a trio of multi-knock performances against UNC Asheville, Elon and Wake Forest. The sophomore went 3-for-5 against both the Bulldogs and the Demon Deacons to finish 8-for-15 (.533) on the week, while registering a pair of doubles and an RBI. Holt’s batting average has flown up 37 points since the start of his current hitting streak, as he now sits at .328 for the season. The Florida-native crossed home a team-high five times during the past week, scoring a total of 10 runs since April 20th.

Holcomb becomes the fourth Panther to earn Big South Freshman of the Week honors in 2019, after delivering his third homer of the year on a two-run walk-off shot against visiting Wake Forest. Delivering a career-high four knocks against the Demon Deacons, Holcomb went just a triple shy of the cycle this past Wednesday and finished the entirety of his week slashing .583/.615/1.000. In addition to his homer, the first-year Panther also had a pair of doubles, on the way to driving in four runs in his team’s three wins over UNCA, Elon and Wake.

COMING UP NEXT

After a brief break from action, the Panthers get back to Big South play with their final home series of 2019. HPU will host visiting Gardner-Webb this approaching Friday through Sunday, celebrating senior day for eight graduating Panthers on Saturday.