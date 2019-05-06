NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Playoff Brackets are up and running

CLICK HERE for the NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Seedings/[Pairings/Brackets so you can see where your team stands in the upcoming playoffs…..

CLICK HERE for the 4-A Interactive Brackets so you can see where your team is standing, as they take the field for Round One of the playoffs…

CLICK HERE for the 3-A Interactive Brackets and you will have your team covered, coming and going in the playoffs…