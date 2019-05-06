Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for this Week 5/5-5/11/19

SOCCER
SE will host West Carteret tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 6pm

BASEBALL
SE will host Triton tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 7pm

TRACK
Track will be away @ Southern Lee for Regionals @ 9:30am

GOLF
Golf is @ Regionals Monday

Please come out and support our Falcon during Playoff Time!
Shawyn L. Newton, CMAA,CIC
Athletic Director

