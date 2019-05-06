Southern Alamance High School Athletics for this Week 5/6-5/11/19

SOCCER
SA will travel to East Chapel Hill tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 7pm

SOFTBALL
SA will host Lee County tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 6pm @ SA

TRACK
Track will be away @ Southern Lee for Regionals @ 9:30am

GOLF
Golf is @ Regionals today Monday…

from Jon Russell
Athletic Director
Head Softball
PE Department
Southern Alamance HS

