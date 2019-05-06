Southern Alamance High School Athletics for this Week 5/6-5/11/19
SOCCER
SA will travel to East Chapel Hill tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 7pm
SOFTBALL
SA will host Lee County tomorrow (Tuesday 5/7) @ 6pm @ SA
TRACK
Track will be away @ Southern Lee for Regionals @ 9:30am
GOLF
Golf is @ Regionals today Monday…
from Jon Russell
Athletic Director
Head Softball
PE Department
Southern Alamance HS
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.