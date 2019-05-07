Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Games Tonight(5/7/19):Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs are your Next Top Recruits Games of the Day

We are now in the postseason and a perfect to time to get connected with Carmine Pagano at Carolina Acceleration on West Gate City Blvd., inside the Greensboro Batting Center…..Offseason workouts will be cranking up soon and no better place to connect that at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano…“Hard Work Pays Off”….

Our Next Top Recruits, Top Games of the Day are all of the NCHSAA Playoff games you see listed below…One and done and now is the time to step up…Next Top Recruits is your “Connection To College Coaches” and led by Ken Carlyle they are ready to get you connected with your college coach, when you CLICK HERE….

Baseball Tonight with Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs:

#21 Grimsley(12-11) at #12 Page(13-6) in the 4-A West 7pm

#24 Ragsdale(12-12) at #9 South Mecklenburg(20-5) in the 4-A West

#3 Northwest Guilford(18-6) (BYE)

CLICK HERE to see the Complete 4-A Baseball Bracket…..

#25 Triton(11-9) at #8 Southeast Guilford(18-7) in the 3-A East 7pm

#28 Parkwood(11-13) at #5 Northern Guilford(18-6) in the 3-A West 6:30pm

#18 West Rowan(18-5) at #15 Western Guilford(18-5) in the 3-A West….This matchup looks about as even as you can get going in….7pm

#25 North Buncombe(11-10) at #8 Southwest Guilford(18-7) in the 3-A West 6pm

CLICK HERE to see the Complete 3-A Baseball Bracket….

Also area:

#18 East Forsyth Eagles(12-13) at #15 Lake Norman(21-5)

#22 Western Alamance(17-9) at #11 Rockingham County(18-6)

#31 Eastern Alamance(12-9) at #2 DH Conley(21-3)

Softball Tonight:

4-A West

#4 Northwest Guilford(19-3) (BYE)…

#21 Glenn(11-13) at #12 Page(11-6) 6pm

#22 High Point Central(13-7) at #11 Charlotte Independence(15-6) 5:30pm

3-A West

#26 North Gaston(12-7) at #7 Southwest Guilford(16-6) 6pm

#25 Northern Guilford(6-13) at #8 Morehead(14-5) 6pm

#28 Northeast Guilford(7-13) at #5 North Buncombe(17-4)

#30 Eastern Guilford(9-11) at #30 Cape Fear(21-1)

Also area:

#28 Lee County(7-8) at #5 Southern Alamance(21-5) 6pm