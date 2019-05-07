Elon’s White Selected Co-Rookie of the Year in CAA Softball Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University softball freshman Megan White was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Year to highlight the Phoenix’s CAA postseason honors as announced by league office on Tuesday, May 7.

In addition to White, the Phoenix had four members of the program earn All-CAA honors. White also garnered first team accolades at catcher while redshirt junior Abby Barker was selected first team All-CAA at pitcher. On the second team, senior Callie Horn was selected as a utility/non pitcher while Elise Walton was recognized as a utility/pitcher player.

White shared CAA Rookie of the Year honors with Hofstra’s Meghan Giordano and also was an CAA All-Rookie team selection. The Creedmoor, N.C., native has been a huge spark to the Phoenix’s lineup in recent months and leads the Phoenix with her .337 average, nine homers and is tied for the team-lead in RBI with 26. She was named the CAA Rookie of the Week twice and also the league’s Player of the Week.

Barker becomes Elon’s second-ever first team all-conference pitcher at the Division I level and the first since 2017. The Granville, Ohio, native was 17-6 on the season, posting a 2.67 ERA in 144.0 innings with four shutouts. She also threw four one-hitters this season and tossed 17 complete games.

Horn has come on during her senior season. The Durham, N.C., native has posted career-highs in homers (five) and RBI (23). During CAA play, she is hitting .298 on the season. Meanwhile, Walton was the starting pitcher in the Phoenix’s two wins at No. 8 Georgia and at No. 19 James Madison. The Lawrenceville, Va., native is batting .250 during CAA play and has driven in 10 RBI with a home run overall in 2019.

The Phoenix opens play this week at the 2019 CAA Softball Tournament in Harrisonburg, Va., on Wednesday, May 8. Elon enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 seed Towson at 1:30 p.m.