Omega Sports High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard Tonight(5/7/19) with Round One NCHSAA Playoff Results:Grimsley rallies to top Page, 3-2

Baseball Finals…..

West Rowan 2, Western Guilford 1

WG(18-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E West Rowan 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 - - Western Guilford 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - -

West Rowan Varsity

AB R H RBI 1 #2 D Sell CF 3 0 0 0 2 #9 S Smith 2B 2 0 0 0 3 #1 J Fecteau C 4 0 1 0 4 #5 D Durham P 3 1 2 1 5 #15 P StolsworthDH 3 1 1 0 > #7 C Graham SS 3 0 1 1 7 #10 C Bemhardt 1B 3 0 1 0 8 #18 C Bailey 3B 3 0 1 0 9 #12 J Perez RF 2 0 1 0

Western Varsity 2019

AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury CF 3 0 0 0 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 3 0 1 0 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 2 0 0 0 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 3 0 0 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 3 0 0 0 > #2 Josh Nichols 2B 2 0 0 0 7 #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 2 1 1 0 8 #9 Josh Turner RF 1 0 0 0 9 #5 Nick Thompson P 2 0 0 0

Northern Guilford 7, Parkwood 3

NG(19-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Parkwood 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 - - NGHS 3 0 4 0 0 0 - 7 - -

Southeast Guilford 10, Triton 1

SEG(19-6)….SEG Braxton King with 3 hits/2 RBI…Jake Jenkins-Cowart and TJ Ash with 2 hits each…Jenkins-Cowart with 2 RBI/4 Quality at Bats/2 BB’s..Braxton King and Ryan Douglas with 2 QAB’s each…

WP:Ryan Douglas…7 Innings/7 K’s/15 First-pitch strikes…WHIP 0.71

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Triton 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - SGHS 2 2 0 2 1 3 - 10 - -

Southwest Guilford 8, North Buncombe 2

SWG(19-7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Buncombe 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 - - SGHS 3 0 2 0 0 3 - 8 - -

Lake Norman 4, East Forsyth 3

EF’s Matt Rivers with 3 hits and 3 Quality at Bats…Xaiver Issac with 2 RBI….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 7 1 LKNR 0 0 0 0 0 4 X 4 5 1

from Page High School where we saw another Round One Classic Tonight, just like we saw last year in Round One with Page at Grimsley…

Final:Grimsley 3, Page 2

WP:Jake Bloss/LP:Keyshawn McAdoo/SV:Gus Hughes

A whale of game there tonight at PAGE…

End of 1st Inning:0-0…End of 2nd Inning:0-0…End of 3rd Inning:Grimsley 1, Page 1…End of 4th Inning:Page 1, Grimsley 1…End of 5th Inning:Page 2, Grimsley 1…End of 6th Inning:Page 2, Grimsley 1…Final:Grimsley 3, Page 2…

Grimsley rallied in the Top of the 7th Inning, when Jackson Dempsey came up with two outs…Dempsey picked up a pinch-hit single and after a BB to Luke Jenkins, CJ Neese singled back up the middle to score Dempsey and tie the game, at 2-2…Jake Bloss singled and drove in Luke Jenkins, and Grimsley had the lead late, Grimsley up 3-2, as the game went to the bottom of the 7th Inning…

Jake Bloss got Page leadoff man Brody Nishon to strike out and Bloss was done, as he hit his pitch-count, and the Grimsley Whirlies brought on Gus Hughes and he struck out Evan Gill, then gave up a two-out single to Garrett Willett, before striking out Kobe Phillips to end the game….Quite the high school baseball game tonight at Page High School, with the Pirates battling the Whirlies, and Grimsley claiming the Round One playoff victory…

Jake Bloss(Grimsley HS) vs. Jake Knapp(Page HS), has given us some of the best baseball we have seen over the years, here in the Gate City/Greensboro…

Softball Tonight:

Southwest Guilford 8, North Gaston 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Gaston 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 - - SWGHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 - -

Charlotte Independence 11, High Point Central 0…(5 Innings)

HP Central(13-8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Independence 4 2 1 1 3 - - 11 - -

Morehead 10, Northern Guilford 0…(5 Innings)

NG(6-14)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 2 1 Morehead 3 4 2 0 1 - - 10 9 0

Cape Fear 10, Eastern Guilford 0…(5 Innings)

EG(9-12)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Cape Fear 0 0 0 8 2 - - 10 - -

North Bumcombe 5, Northeast Guilford 0

NEG(7-14)

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity defeated Lee County 5-1 today.

Southern Alamance 5, Lee County 1

Courtesy of Brandy Martin

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning, when Layla Burnette singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity pulled away for good with one run in the fourth inning. In the fourth Abi Stuart hit a solo homer.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity scored three runs in the fifth inning. Bre Gallagher had an RBI error in the inning to lead the run scoring.

Isley Duggins was credited with the victory for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. She went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six.

Braynka Brown took the loss for Lee County. She lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity socked one home run on the day. Stuart had a homer in the fourth inning.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity totaled ten hits. Burnette, Emily Byrd, and Sid Martin all managed multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Burnette went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity in hits. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Byrd had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.

Round 2 of playoffs for SHS will be Friday at home time TBD.