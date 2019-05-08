College Signing Day for our Local Area High Schools

Southwest Guilford Friday May 10 at 3pm, the following players/athletes will sign for college…

Joe'l Pettiford basketball Hargrave Military Academy Jay'den Turner basketball Queen's University Amillia Huggins basketball Bluefield College Kobe Brown track UNCC Travis Leach track ECU Mandi Hamouda track UNC Caleb Smith Wrestling App. State Sawyer Moseley Swimming American University

Northwest Guilford High School will be hosting a ceremony on Thursday, May 16th at 9am in the media center at NWHS for athletes recruited to participate in athletics at the collegiate level.

As of now, this is who we plan to honor, we may have more as information comes in:

Rami Bikdash Boys Soccer Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Ethan Blanchard Baseball US Naval Academy RJ Brooks Baseball Rockingham Community College Tess Cunningham Girls Soccer Earlham College (Indiana) Brandon Dauler Boys Tennis Catawba College Robert Dix Football/Baseball Greensboro College Chris Garrison Wrestling North Carolina State University Jacob Hardy Football Methodist University Diva KC Girls Soccer Wellesley College (Massachusetts) Johnny Pagano Football St. Johns Fisher College (New York) Blake Phipps Football Greensboro College Finn Queen Wrestling Belmont Abbey College Jacob Scheponik Football Case Western Reserve University (Ohio) Meredith Sinkler Lacrosse Meredith College Bryce Ward Football Barton College Avery Wyscarver Girls Soccer Lynchburg College (Virginia.)

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School