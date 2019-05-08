College Signing Day for our Local Area High Schools

Southwest Guilford Friday May 10 at 3pm, the following players/athletes will sign for college

Joe'l Pettiford                basketball           Hargrave Military Academy
Jay'den Turner                 basketball           Queen's University
Amillia Huggins                basketball           Bluefield College

Kobe Brown                     track                      UNCC
Travis Leach                   track                      ECU
Mandi Hamouda                  track                      UNC

Caleb Smith                    Wrestling                  App. State

Sawyer Moseley                 Swimming                   American University

Northwest Guilford High School will be hosting a ceremony on Thursday, May 16th at 9am in the media center at NWHS for athletes recruited to participate in athletics at the collegiate level.

As of now, this is who we plan to honor, we may have more as information comes in:

 
Rami Bikdash                     Boys Soccer                                          Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Ethan Blanchard                  Baseball                                             US Naval Academy                                                             
RJ Brooks                        Baseball                                             Rockingham Community College

Tess Cunningham                  Girls Soccer                                         Earlham College (Indiana)
Brandon Dauler                   Boys Tennis                                          Catawba College
Robert Dix                       Football/Baseball                                    Greensboro College
Chris Garrison                   Wrestling                                            North Carolina State University
Jacob Hardy                      Football                                             Methodist University

Diva KC                          Girls Soccer                                         Wellesley College (Massachusetts)
Johnny Pagano                    Football                                             St. Johns Fisher College (New York)
Blake Phipps                     Football                                             Greensboro College
Finn Queen                       Wrestling                                            Belmont Abbey College
Jacob Scheponik                  Football                                             Case Western Reserve University (Ohio)
Meredith Sinkler                 Lacrosse                                             Meredith College
Bryce Ward                       Football                                             Barton College
Avery Wyscarver                  Girls Soccer                                         Lynchburg College (Virginia.)

John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School

