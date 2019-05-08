Emma Strouth(Southeast Guilford HS/Virginia Tech) named to the First Team All-ACC Softball Team

Outfielder Emma Strouth, from Southeast Guilford High School, has been named First Team All-ACC Softball and the proof is Strouth and to tell you the truth, this kid has had a great season and here is her name right there, First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference, Emma Strouth:Left fielder Emma Strouth, Virginia Tech Hokies, .413 BA, 66 RBIs….

2019 All-ACC Softball First Team

Carsyn Gordon, Sr., 1B, Florida State

Meghan King, Sr., P, Florida State

Sydney Sherrill, So., 3B, Florida State

Katie Krzus, Sr., 3B, Georgia Tech

Kristina Burkhardt, So., OF, North Carolina

Brittany Pickett, Jr., P, North Carolina

Cait Brooks, Sr., DP, Notre Dame

Melissa Rochford, Sr., 3B, Notre Dame

Payton Tidd, Fr., P, Notre Dame

Lacy Smith, Sr., 1B, Virginia

Jayme Bailey, Fr., 1B, Virginia Tech

Kelsey Bennett, Fr., 3B, Virginia Tech

Carrie Eberle, Jr., P, Virginia Tech

Keely Rochard, So., P, Virginia Tech

Emma Strouth, Sr., OF, Virginia Tech

Emma Strouth 2019 for the Virginia Tech softball team:

ACC Co-Player of the Week (4/16/19)

2019: Has started all 53 games in left field … Homered in the victory over Longwood (4/30) to go along with three RBIs and a single … Had a single and a double with two RBIs at Boston College (4/27) … Hit one home run versus North Carolina (4/21) … Recorded one double, one stolen base and two RBIs versus Charlotte (4/17) … Tied a season-high four RBIs against Virginia (4/12) along with two hits and a run … Earned two doubles and scored two runs versus No. 20/17 (4/10) … Accumulated three hits and one RBI at Duke (4/6) … Hit a run-rule walk-off home run versus Louisville (3/31) … Tallied one run and an RBI double against Radford (3/27) … Had a two-hit, two-run, four-RBI outing at Pitt (3/23) … Collected four RBIs, three hits and scored two runs versus Lipscomb (3/20) … Posted a two two-run doubles versus Binghamton (3/19), while finishing with six RBIs in the doubleheader … Had a season-high 4 RBIs thanks to a grand slam at NC State (3/16) … Recorded two hits, one RBI and a walk at NC State (3/15) … Hit a two-run home run and drew a walk against Georgia Tech (3/10) … Garnered a two-run home run versus UAB (3/3) … Had a single and scored a run versus UAB (3/2) … Scored one run for Tech off a walk at No. 8 Georgia (3/1) … Went 1 for 3 with an RBI at Radford (2/27) … Recorded three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored against Georgia State (2/23) … Notched an RBI single, a run and a walk at Charleston Southern (2/17) … Tallied two hits, one run scored and a stolen base versus ETSU (2/17) … Had a nine-game hitting streak to open the season … Tied her season high for hits with three at Charleston Southern (2/16), while driving in two runs and scoring one herself … Went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI against Detroit Mercy (2/16) … Recorded three hits, including Tech’s first triple of the season, and three RBIs in the second matchup against Purdue (2/10) … Tallied two hits, two runs, two RBIs and a walk at College of Charleston (2/9) … Tallied a double, two RBIs and a stolen base against Purdue (2/9) … Registered two hits and two RBIs in the win versus Central Michigan (2/8) … Opened the year with a double, single, RBI and two runs versus [RV] Wichita State (2/8) … Tallied two doubles and one home run in the doubleheader versus JMU (4/10).

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Picking up three ACC awards, five first-team All-ACC selections and two ACC All-Freshmen Team members, the No. 22/20 Virginia Tech softball team received many honors by the league office on Tuesday after getting the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship.

Under the guidance of the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year, Pete D’Amour, the Hokies (45-8, 20-4 ACC) also boasted the ACC Pitcher of the Year in pitcher Carrie Eberle (25-5, 1.66 ERA) and the ACC Freshman of the Year in third baseman Kelsey Bennett (.397 BA, 44 RBIs).

The three awards mark the first time in school history of winning three major awards from the ACC. The previous high was two in a season set twice in 2006 and 2007. Bennett’s award was the first ACC Freshman of the Year by a Hokie since 2016 (Lauren Duff) and just the second time in program history.

Eberle’s honor was the fourth time a Tech player has earned ACC Pitcher of the Year and first since 2008 (Angela Tincher 2006, ’07, ’08). D’Amour’s ACC Coach of the Year nod was the second in school history (Scot Thomas, 2007).

Eberle and Bennett were joined by first baseman Jayme Bailey (.406 BA, 16 RBIs), outfielder Emma Strouth (.413 BA, 66 RBIs) and pitcher Keely Rochard (20-3, 1.73 ERA) on the first-team All-ACC squad, giving Tech the most players on the first-team of any club in the league. It marks the first time for any of them making the prestigious list and the most-ever Hokies on an All-ACC first team since the league broke up its all-conference team into first- and second-team in 2005.

Bailey and Bennett, who both made the NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 list, made the ACC All-Freshmen Team. They join Eberle (2017), Duff (2016) and Maggie Tyler (2016) to make the team in Tech’s history.

All five players and Coach D’Amour will be back on the field on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida for the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship. The Hokies will play the winner of the 8-9 game between NC State (29-26, 9-15) and Syracuse (21-31, 8-16).

For more information on the 2019 ACC Softball Championship, visit the 2019 ACC Softball Championship page….

2019 ACC Softball Player of the Year: Cait Brooks, Sr., DP, Notre Dame

2019 ACC Softball Pitcher of the Year: Carrie Eberle, Jr., Virginia Tech

2019 ACC Softball Defensive Player of the Year: Sydney Sherrill, So., 3B, Florida State

2019 ACC Softball Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Bennett, Fr., 3B, Virginia Tech

2019 ACC Softball Coach of the Year: Pete D’Amour, Virginia Tech